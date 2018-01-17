Here’s possibly our first look at the Sony Xperia XZ Pro

Sony unveiled the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, Xperia L2 earlier this month at the Consumer Electronic Show. All three of these devices are considered mid- to low-end smartphones.
Next month, though, it looks like Sony plans to show off a new flagship phone called the Xperia XZ Pro at Mobile World Congress.
The report comes from Chinese news site MyDrivers via XDA Developers. The Sony Xperia XZ Pro is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution. If the images are accurate, it also looks like the XZ Pro will feature significantly smaller top and bottom bezels than past Xperia phones.
The Sony Xperia XZ Pro will rock Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and expandable storage via a micro SD card. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature a 3,420mAh battery and Android 8.0 Oreo.
Moreover, the XZ Pro features two rear cameras, consisting of a 18-megapixel shooter with 1.33μm pixels and a 12-megapixel sensor with 1.38μm pixels. The selfie shooter uses a 13-megapixel sensor. The leak, however, doesn’t mention mention pixel size or lens aperture related to the front-facing camera.
The leak also claims the Xperia XZ Pro will cost 6000 yuan (about $1,164 CAD).
We won’t be able to confirm this leak until Sony officially unveils the device next month.
Are you excited for a Sony smartphone with smaller bezels? let us know in the comments section.
Source: MyDrivers
