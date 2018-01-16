Alleged images of Moto G6 lineup leak

Earlier today a rumoured render of the Moto E5 appeared online and now leaks of the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play have also surfaced.
The leak comes from DroidLife, which received information and images from an undisclosed source. The images are supported by an Evan Blass tweet from October. In the tweet, Blass announced the names of three Moto G devices, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus.
The images indicate that the G6 line will adopt an 18:9 aspect ratio. They’ll also feature Motorola’s 3D glass instead of the metal found in the Moto G5. The front-facing fingerprint sensor remains on the front of the device while the rear features an odd-looking camera setup that’s also seen on the Moto G5. The Moto logo also double as a fingerprint scanner, just like the Moto E5 render.
In terms of specs, the Moto G6 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chipset and the G6 Plus features a Snapdragon 630 chipset. As for the batteries, the Moto G6 uses a 3,000mAh battery and the G6 Plus a 3,200mAh power source.
While DroidLife’s source doesn’t supply information regarding the G6 Play’s processor, it does mention that a 4,000mAh battery will power the G6 Play. Display-wise the G6 and the G6 Play both host a 5.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the G6 Plus utilizes a 5.93-inch Full HD plus display.
Additionally, there will be multiple RAM configurations for the G6 including 3GB and 4GB variants, while the G6 Plus includes 3GB, 4GB and 6GB variants. As for storage, the G6 Plus and regular G6 will use 32GB and 64GB storage configurations.
In terms of cameras, the G6 and G6 Plus both feature a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel lens. While both feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The devices are slated to arrive in a variety of colours as well. The G6 comes in black, silver and rose gold colour options, while the G6 Plus comes in black, silver and dark teal variants. Lastly, the G6 Play will reportedly come out in a dark charcoal colour, gold and deep blue.
Unfortunately, all of these leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt, as the information comes from an unconfirmed source. Additionally, it’s unlikely that all three devices will come to Canada, as only the G5 made its way up north last year. Even if the above leak is correct not all storage and RAM configurations will make their way to Canada.
Motorola didn’t unveil the G5 until last year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It’s best to wait until Motorola officially reveals its 2018 G-lineup before coming to any conclusions regarding the lineup.
Source: DroidLife
Comments