Rumoured first render of the Moto E5 surfaces online

The first render of the Moto E5, successor to the budget Moto E4, has appeared online. While the render shows a phone that looks mostly the same as its predecessor, there are a couple of key differences.
If the render is correct, Motorola will move the fingerprint sensor from the front to the back, below the camera. Motorola’s branding, with an abnormally large bottom bezel, now replaces the location of the fingerprint sensor on the front of the device. In my opinion, this is definitely a waste of space, akin to most Sony smartphones.
The other major change seems to be rounded corners on the display — a tweak that has become more popular since the launch of the LG G6. The phone retains the same 16:9 aspect ratio, and will likely feature similar specs as its predecessor.
According to My Smart Price, an Indian retailer, the device will feature a 5-inch HD IPS display, 12-megapixel rear camera with a LED flash and a 5-megapixel front facing camera. Further, it features a 1.4Ghz octa-core MediaTek processor and 3GB of RAM. However, take these stats with a grain of salt until Motorola officially unveils the device given that My Smart Price isn’t a well-known source for leaks.
April 3rd appears on the clock widget of the Moto E5 suggesting that Motorola may announce the phone on that date. April, however, is two months earlier than the announcement for the Moto E4 last year.
There wasn’t much buzz about the Moto E4 in 2017, however, the device did make MobileSyrup’s list of top four budget smartphones of 2018.
Source: My Smart Price Via: Android Central
