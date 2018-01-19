News
Samsung Galaxy S9 rumoured to feature 5.7-inch display and f/1.5 variable aperture

Jan 19, 2018

3:41 PM EST

11 comments

Samsung logo on wall

Samsung has confirmed it will unveil the Galaxy S9 next month at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

With this in mind, it’s only natural details about the device will continue to leak leading up to the official reveal, whether they’re fake or not. It’s worth noting that this new rumour, which comes from Korean publication ETNews (via Android Authority), isn’t backed by an official source. However, ETNews has been the source of past reliable leaks related to Samsung and its supply chain, so there could be some truth to it.

ETNews says that the S9 features a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with a f/1.5  variable aperture lens, allowing the aperture to change and morph into a f/2.4 aperture lens. This would make the camera more versatile under less than ideal lighting conditions. The Galaxy S9 +, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel lenses featuring an f/1.5 sensor and an f/2.4 aperture. The rumour also claims that both cameras support slow-motion video up to 1,000fps.

Samsung components

The S9 reportedly features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus and the same iris scanning technology seen in the Samsung Galaxy S8. The  S9+ on the other hand, includes a front-facing shooter and a separate discreet iris scanner.

The report also states the Galaxy S9 features a 5.7-inch display, while the larger variant features a 6.22-inch screen, both with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, ETNews claims Samsung saved space inside of the device by utilizing a printed circuit board. This circuit board is “thinner and narrower” when compared to the technology featured in previous Samsung Exynos chip models.

Furthermore, the two devices reportedly use Y-OCTA display technology that’s similar to what is present in the Samsung Galaxy S8, according to Android Authority. The display technology adds another touch layer on top of the encapsulation layer of the OLED display.

We’ll find out the accuracy of these rumours when Samsung unveils both devices at MWC 2018.

Source: ETNewsAndroid authority 

Comments

  • Brad Fortin

    Any word on whether it’ll have a Bixby button again and if it can be remapped this time?

    • southerndinner

      I love how you’re not even trying to hide your trolling anymore.

    • Brad Fortin

      It’s a legitimate question that Galaxy S8 owners such as myself (hat tip to Matthew Moniz) are very curious about.

    • Ronald

      When you buy a Samsung device you buy into their ecosystem. So let’s not complain about the Bixby Button.

  • basesloadedwalk

    Unless Samsung ditches the curved displays, or at least gives the option for a non-curved variant, I’m moving to a different brand this year…possibly google pixel of LG.

    • Elky64

      With you on this 110%… Finding though some phones with what appear to be a flat display actually aren’t, they have enough of a taper near their edges that glass protectors have a tough time adhering.

    • basesloadedwalk

      Yes, I’ve seen that too, but the screen protectors for those phones usually just cut off before the curved part of the bezel. They still seem to cover the actual display area, and just leave a little bit of the bezel near the curved edge exposed.

    • Elky64

      Wasn’t the case for my last phone, glass protector left a sizable gap near bezels but refused to adhere at its edges, enough of a taper there to cause issues although not something really noticeable via the naked eye. Don’t quite understand the manufactures reasoning by doing such. Matters not as I’ve pretty much resigned myself to use film type protectors as they have been the most forgiving – true curved displays not withstanding.

    • thereasoner

      The only non-curved varient is the Active version of their flagship phones and it’s the one that I’d be most interested in as well. That said, I don’t mind the curved edges of my wife’s S8+, it’s just that the Active version is much more durable with no case required.

    • heynow00

      Magicmoon 2 pack tempered glass for $15 For my s8+ has been a great purchase for me.

    • Ronald

      I agree totally, the curved screen is the most annoying part about device.