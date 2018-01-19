Samsung Galaxy S9 rumoured to feature 5.7-inch display and f/1.5 variable aperture

Samsung has confirmed it will unveil the Galaxy S9 next month at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.
With this in mind, it’s only natural details about the device will continue to leak leading up to the official reveal, whether they’re fake or not. It’s worth noting that this new rumour, which comes from Korean publication ETNews (via Android Authority), isn’t backed by an official source. However, ETNews has been the source of past reliable leaks related to Samsung and its supply chain, so there could be some truth to it.
ETNews says that the S9 features a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with a f/1.5 variable aperture lens, allowing the aperture to change and morph into a f/2.4 aperture lens. This would make the camera more versatile under less than ideal lighting conditions. The Galaxy S9 +, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel lenses featuring an f/1.5 sensor and an f/2.4 aperture. The rumour also claims that both cameras support slow-motion video up to 1,000fps.
The S9 reportedly features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus and the same iris scanning technology seen in the Samsung Galaxy S8. The S9+ on the other hand, includes a front-facing shooter and a separate discreet iris scanner.
The report also states the Galaxy S9 features a 5.7-inch display, while the larger variant features a 6.22-inch screen, both with a rear fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, ETNews claims Samsung saved space inside of the device by utilizing a printed circuit board. This circuit board is “thinner and narrower” when compared to the technology featured in previous Samsung Exynos chip models.
Furthermore, the two devices reportedly use Y-OCTA display technology that’s similar to what is present in the Samsung Galaxy S8, according to Android Authority. The display technology adds another touch layer on top of the encapsulation layer of the OLED display.
We’ll find out the accuracy of these rumours when Samsung unveils both devices at MWC 2018.
Source: ETNews, Android authority
