A new rumour indicates there will be a Razer Phone sequel.
The report from French smartphone site FrAndroid says that the next Razer Phone will improve on its predecessor’s camera and battery issues. The mystery Razer may be unveiled near or at IFA, and definitely in September, says the report. According to FrAndroid the information comes from a “well-informed internal source.”
If Razer unveils its new smartphone in September, the company would be pushing up its release schedule by two months given the first Razer Phone was unveiled in November.
FrAndroid’s internal source also says that the Razer Phone 2 will possibly release alongside Project Linda. Project Linda is Razer’s Android mobile/laptop hybrid concept that the company unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.
Project Linda would run on the Razer Phone 2’s processor, likely the Snapdragon 845. According to the report, the company will decide soon if it intends to commercialize the product.
Razer, the laptop gaming making company, released its first smartphone in 2017.
The device reportedly suffered from camera and battery related issues, but also featured the first ever 120Hz smartphone display, as well as 8GB of RAM.
For those who don’t want to wait for the Razer Phone 2, the company’s smartphone is available directly through Amazon.ca, or the company’s retail site for $899.99 CAD.
Source: FrAndroid Via: Android Authority
