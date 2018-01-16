News
The Galaxy S9 will reportedly come out on March 16

Jan 16, 2018

8:32 AM EST

Samsung will release the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on March 16th, according to new information from perennial leaker Evan Blass.

Citing a “C-level executive at a major casemaker,” (so take the following information with as much or as little credence as you wish), Blass says that the company will announce the S9 on February 26th, the first day of Mobile World Congress (MWC); start taking pre-orders on March 1st; and finally ship the two devices to consumers on March 16th.

If there’s one potential wrinkle to the timeline Blass presents, it’s that Samsung has typically announced new iterations in its S-series line one day before the official start of MWC. That said, his timeline aligns with both how Samsung has done things in the past few years and with recent comments from the company’s mobile head, DJ Koh. At CES 2018, Koh said Samsung plans to unveil the S9 at Mobile World Congress.

Moreover, since the release of the Galaxy S6, Samsung has tried to release new S-series phones as close to the date it announces them as possible. With each passing year, the company has gotten better at closing the gap between announcement and release.

Comments

  • meister

    The gap is closing each year because the new phones are more just an iterative upgrade than a completely re-designed new version.

    • Elky64

      Don’t believe the upgraded specs now are making a huge difference like that of a couple of years ago either – more mind over matter for some.

      And I think an increase in $$$ might make it a tougher sell if there’s little in the way of advancements.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      I need to upgrade my S7 – may not be a huge leap but you always want the latest even if it’s not that much better than the S8.