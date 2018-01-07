Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Samsung unveils Exynos 9810 chipset [Read here]
- Ontario’s reward points expiry ban is now in effect [Read here]
- 2018 Toyota Entune 3.0 System Review: Holding out hope [Read here]
- Samsung acknowledges Note 8 battery drain issue [Read here]
- Apple will replace the battery in your iPhone 6 or later regardless of test results [Read here]
- CRTC launches survey to study Canadian media consumption habits [Read here]
- Apple sets App Store record with $300 million in purchases on New Year’s Day [Read here]
- Inside Samsung’s newest store at Toronto’s Eaton Centre [Read here]
- A look at the new ‘Sandstone White’ OnePlus 5T [Read here]
- Rogers registers three new IoT-related trademarks to kick off 2018 [Read here]
- Canadian government to use AI to search social media and predict suicides [Read here]
- LG is considering re-branding the G-series [Read here]
- Newfoundland and Labrador to receive $39.97 million in high-speed internet funding [Read here]
- Reports emerge that some Samsung Galaxy S8 displays are randomly turning on [Read here]
- Sugar Mobile is ‘proud and eager’ to continue work on its Wi-Fi-first network [Read here]
- Samsung’s Galaxy S9 could launch alongside new ‘Dex Pad’ [Read here]
- Rogers confirms plans to support eSIMs this year [Read here]
- Rogers and Fido’s new device protection program provides one free screen break repair [Read here]
- Vancouver-based Buddybuild joins Apple’s internal engineering group [Read here]
