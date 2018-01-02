News
Reports emerge that some Samsung Galaxy S8 displays are randomly turning on

Jan 2, 2018

4:36 PM EST

5 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8

Users have found that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is inadvertently waking up.

The reports stem from Samsung’s official Community and Reddit users who have noted, after turning off their display, by pressing the power button or letting the phone go to sleep on its own, the screen turns on for around ten seconds, and then turns back off again.

Oddly enough in the video below the issue occurs even with the phone in a flip case.

According to the reports, this problem happens throughout the day, which causes drain on the device’s battery. It’s unclear how many S8 users are effected by the problem, although it doesn’t seem to be widespread.

The problem could be caused by the use of a third-party charger, or because Smart Stay has been accidentally enabled, though no concrete conclusions have been made. One user reports that after changing to a standard charger, the problem resolved itself.

The issue seems to effect the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 + and one users even reports that it’s happening with their Galaxy Note 8.

Randomly waking to lock screen while charging since November update? from GalaxyS8

Samsung has not issued a statement on the matter. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Source: Android Authority 

Comments

  • Do Do

    Yes, with Note 8 and S7 edge also. It’s not just the S8

  • Rev0lver

    Seems like build quality and component testing have taken a back seat to getting phones to be 1mm thick and 99.89% glass.

    But no one wants a well built, durable phone with a good battery. Right Samsung? Right Apple? Just keep throwing gimmicks at the wall. Phone quality be dammed.

  • Elliot Funt

    Pretty sure this will go away for these people if they turnoff “Easy Screen Turn On”.

  • h2oflyer

    It’s time to start looking at phones from Huawei and others. Even the beaten down Essential does better than these top sellers.

  • Domino67

    Well if the author bothered to read the responses to the Reddit posts he would have seen that it was an issue with the brand of wireless charger the guy and his wife were using …..NOT BECAUSE OF THE PHONE!!