Rogers and Fido’s new device protection program provides one free screen break repair

Rogers and Fido’s device protection programs are changing to include a free screen break repair as of February 1st, 2018.
The change comes as Rogers and its sub-brand switch device protection partners from Asurion, which works with Bell and Telus, to Brightstar Device Protection.
The major changes between the new device protection plan and its predecessor are as follows:
- First screen break is repaired at no extra cost when there is no other damage to the device (previously not available).
- Increased enrollment window from 15 days to 45 days after upgrade/activation.
- Rather just offering replacements, the new protection program allows users to opt for repair, providing 50 percent lower processing fees.
- For repairs, customers can mail in or bring in devices, or request a mobile technician visit — though this is dependent on device, location and damage type. The available options are provided at time of service request submission.
- No app support. Previously, Asurion offered the Soluto support app.
The monthly service fee for device protection remains at $11 CAD, while it’s also still available for $13 as part of a larger Value Pack.
The fees for replacement start at $25 for budget phones of up to $200 in value, and rise for more expensive devices. At the top end, phones between $500 and $1,600 carry a $200 replacement fee.
As for repairs, the pricing starts at $12.50 and tops out at $100. The maximum amount of service requests remains two per 12 months (including repairs).
Asurion remains the device protection program partner at Rogers until January 31st, 2018. As of February 1st, the new program will be run by Brightstar and customers can make claims by visiting rogers.com/servicerequest or calling 1-855-877-3887.
Existing device protection customers do not need to do anything in order to receive the new program benefits; they’ll be automatically transferred from Asurion’s service to Brightstar’s service.
For more details on regional specifics, check out Rogers’ comparison chart and FAQs for device protection here.
Image credit: Pexels via Pixabay
Comments