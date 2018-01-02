Newfoundland and Labrador to receive $39.97 million in high-speed internet funding

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador is set to receive $39.97 million CAD in high-speed internet funding, courtesy for the federal government, the province’s government, as well as “other contributors,” according to a January 2nd, 2018 media release.
The federal government will be investing $26.88 million, as part of the Connect to Innovate program. The provincial government will be investing $1.57 million. The remaining $11.52 million will come from additional sources.
“This investment will help make a significant difference in enhancing productivity and competitiveness in many rural and remote communities across our province,” said Dwight Ball, premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the same January media release.
Roughly 1,500 households across 70 rural and remote communities in the province are expected to benefit from this benefit.
The Connect to Innovate program is a federal $500 million program aimed at improving high-speed internet access across the country’s remote and rural communities. Communities across Quebec, Ontario and Nunavut have all received funding.
Source: CNW
Comments