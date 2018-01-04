Apple sets App Store record with $300 million in purchases on New Year’s Day

Apple says that iPhone and iPad users around the world purchased $300 million USD in apps through the company’s App Store on New Years Day in 2018.
During the week starting on Christmas Eve, Apple also says that a record number of purchases were made, amounting to $890 million over a seven-day period.
“We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “We want to thank all of the creative app developers who have made these great apps and helped to change people’s lives. In 2017 alone, iOS developers earned $26.5 billion — more than a 30 percent increase over 2016.”
Apple also mentions that Pokémon Go hit the App Store charts again on December 21st, following the introduction of the still-popular mobile game’s AR+ mode that takes advantage of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality development frame work. The company says that the most popular AR titles since ARKit’s launch alongside iO11, are CSR Racing 2, Stack AR and Toronto-developed Kings of Pool.
Other popular apps include Amazon and Wayfair; education apps like Night Sky and Montreal-made Thomas & Friends Minis (which also includes AR features); and social media apps including Pitu and Snapchat.
While ARKit has been hyped as the future of mobile augmented reality by both Apple and industry experts, reports emerged earlier this week that developer adoption has been tepid, though it’s still early days for the emerging technology.
Finally, in total, Apple says that the App Store has earned over $86 billion since its launch back in July 2008. Late last year the first time, Apple significantly redesigned its mobile App Store alongside the launch of iOS 11.
