Rogers registers three new IoT-related trademarks to kick off 2018

Looking for the buzzwords and corporate phrases for 2018? Here they are: ‘Make more possible,’ ‘Enhance your everyday, and ‘Explore Beyond.’
These are the three newest trademarks filed by Rogers Communications. According to Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), Rogers filed the trio of trademarks on December 22nd and formalized them on the 28th.
It seems all three will be used for the telecom giant’s IoT (Internet of Things) strategy, as the description notes that the phrases will be used for the “creation of internet web sites for others; hosting websites on the internet; maintenance of software for Internet access; providing search engines for the internet,” and “monitoring of burglar and security alarms; monitoring of home security systems.”
So these could be an addition to Rogers’ current Smart Home Monitoring System offerings. Unfortunately, there are no further details as to when or if these trademarks will ever be used.
These Rogers filings follow late-2107 trademarks for nine new smart brands, including ‘Smart Pulse,’ ‘Smart Bandz,’ ‘Smart Petz’ and ‘Smart TV.’
Source: CIPO
