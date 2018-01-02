News
Rogers confirms plans to support eSIMs this year

Jan 2, 2018

11:21 AM EST

6 comments

Rogers storefront

Canada’s most subscribed telecom has plans to introduce embedded SIMs (eSIMs) this year.

Rogers confirmed the plans to MobileSyrup, stating that it will update customers as it gets closer to that time. Support of eSIMs means the carrier may begin offering the Apple Watch 3, which uses the technology for LTE wireless service. Bell launched the wearable and eSIM support in September 2017, while Telus’ offering came onto the market in December 2017.

eSIMs, as the name suggests, are embedded in the device and cannot be physically removed. Instead, eSIMs are programmed and reprogrammed digitally, when necessary.

In addition to the convenience of not having to physically purchase or swap SIMs, eSIMs are ideal for small form factors that don’t have space for a SIM tray.

Bell recently partnered with G+D Mobile Security on a new eSIM solution that’s in-line with the GSMA’s eSIM standard and will allow it to pursue “further emerging devices.”

Research firm IHS Markit posited in 2017 that second and third-tier smartphone makers will start incorporating eSIMs as of 2018 while major manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Huawei will likely to follow in 2019. The results, according to the firm, will be the gradual decline of removable SIMs, from 98 percent of the total market last year to 84 percent by 2021.

Last year, MobileSyrup contributor Peter Nowak predicted eSIM adoption among Canadian carriers could also lead to cheaper data plans, and greater freedom for customers to switch between service providers.

  • TomsDisqusted

    It’s worth noting that the Pixel 2 phones support e-Sims (as well as regular physical sims). I think they are the only phones to do so, and I think they deserve credit for it because I agree with Nowak that this is great for consumers.

    • They are the only phones to do so, but the iPad had support for that since at least 2015.
      The thing is, no carrier will fully support it until a giant like Apple or Samsung says “Our next phone won’t have a SIM card”, at which point all carriers will scramble and be forced to support it if they want to remain competitive.
      Althought Bell and TELUS support eSIM for the Apple Watch, they do not support the GSMA standard. If they did, then any eSIM device would be activable on their network.

      I hope Rogers will support the GSMA standard when they launch it and not just the Apple Watch.

  • Stuntman06

    I don’t understand how can eSIM lead to cheaper data plans?

    I don’t see how it gives greater freedom to consumers either. Will consumers have a software tool to change carriers? Sounds more like the days of CDMA where you have to get the carrier to activate phones to me.

    • AJ

      Exactly my question!
      I read the linked article from Peter Nowak and I don’t think it answers any question at all.

    • I think in theory eSIM would work as what Google USA has been doing the Google SIM card. Which is not linked to specific carrier but variety of carriers avaiable in the area you are in. So custom can switch/choose to different networks total freely without contract to specific carrier or change SIM card. I believe Apple and microsoft also have thing links that in plan too.
      However if the carriers in canada allow that happen or not would be questionable though. But according to the new witless code of CRTC, that shouldn’t be issue I assume.
      But only issue I have is what if I change a device but want keep the same number /account/plan, so maybe you can software ported to new device maybe. But it might be a pain when second handed market devices sell when the seller forget to deactivated the devices they are selling.

  • Albin

    There’s obviously no limit to what “might” be done with the technology, permitting easy carrier switching, muliple concurrent carriers (e.g. instead of “roaming”), and mulitiple concurrent users with different carriers on the same device. The question will be “who’s boss?” to decide whether and how the technology is optimized for the benefit of consumers and/or for the carriers, and if carriers will be permitted to charge users for every fart and burp. This will end up (here in Canada) at the CRTC.