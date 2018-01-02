Rogers confirms plans to support eSIMs this year

Canada’s most subscribed telecom has plans to introduce embedded SIMs (eSIMs) this year.
Rogers confirmed the plans to MobileSyrup, stating that it will update customers as it gets closer to that time. Support of eSIMs means the carrier may begin offering the Apple Watch 3, which uses the technology for LTE wireless service. Bell launched the wearable and eSIM support in September 2017, while Telus’ offering came onto the market in December 2017.
eSIMs, as the name suggests, are embedded in the device and cannot be physically removed. Instead, eSIMs are programmed and reprogrammed digitally, when necessary.
We have plans to support eSIM this year, and we will update our customers as we get closer to that time. ^mh
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) January 1, 2018
In addition to the convenience of not having to physically purchase or swap SIMs, eSIMs are ideal for small form factors that don’t have space for a SIM tray.
Bell recently partnered with G+D Mobile Security on a new eSIM solution that’s in-line with the GSMA’s eSIM standard and will allow it to pursue “further emerging devices.”
Research firm IHS Markit posited in 2017 that second and third-tier smartphone makers will start incorporating eSIMs as of 2018 while major manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Huawei will likely to follow in 2019. The results, according to the firm, will be the gradual decline of removable SIMs, from 98 percent of the total market last year to 84 percent by 2021.
Last year, MobileSyrup contributor Peter Nowak predicted eSIM adoption among Canadian carriers could also lead to cheaper data plans, and greater freedom for customers to switch between service providers.
