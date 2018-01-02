News
Samsung acknowledges Note 8 battery drain issue

Jan 2, 2018

8:48 AM EST

7 comments

Note 8

Just before the end of 2017, some Note 8 users started to report issues with their smartphone’s battery. According to those reports, found on Samsung’s official community forums and elsewhere, some Note 8s are becoming unresponsive after discharging their battery to 0 percent. Subsequently, affected Note 8s become unable to recharge their battery.

When we first published an article on the issue, Samsung had yet to provide an official response on the problem. Since then, at least one of the company’s regional outposts has commented, with Samsung Germany saying the following to German-language publication PC Welt (translated via Google).

“Samsung takes all reports of this kind seriously. We have received only a very small number of customer inquiries that can be linked to charge management. Unfortunately, we can’t comment on the matter further…”

The company goes on to suggest affected Note 8 users contact Samsung customer service.

We’ve followed up with Samsung Canada to once again ask for comment. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

In the meantime, if you own a Note 8, it seems best to avoid depleting its battery to 0 percent. If it’s already unable to recharge, then contact Samsung customer support.

Source: PC Welt (German) Via: SamMobile

Comments

  • Fshumayrqan

    $1000+ phone down the drain, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice on stupid samsung fanatic.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Yeah and these are the same people flaming iPhones left, right and centre about Apple attempting to preserve battery life by throttling performance. Which is better? A dead phone you can’t charge or one that operates a bit slower than when first bought? smh

    • EBIGN

      Forgot to mention that iPhones have a 7 year software update support while Samsung has a 0-2 year support. So either way, Samsung slows down too. Worst, some apps wont work after 2 years on your Samsung.

    • Marshall Davidson

      True. One thing I hate about Android is the expensive hardware is only supported up to two years and then your SOL. It’s ridiculous but partly the result of such a fragmented ecosystem where some OEM’s will support updates and others won’t.

    • EBIGN

      Hopefully with Project Treble this will solve the issue of fragmentation and variable android software updates.

  • jeffrey williams

    haven’t had any issues with my note 8

  • Jason

    Better send out that patch where the phone can old go down to 40% and halve the processor performance