Samsung acknowledges Note 8 battery drain issue

Just before the end of 2017, some Note 8 users started to report issues with their smartphone’s battery. According to those reports, found on Samsung’s official community forums and elsewhere, some Note 8s are becoming unresponsive after discharging their battery to 0 percent. Subsequently, affected Note 8s become unable to recharge their battery.
When we first published an article on the issue, Samsung had yet to provide an official response on the problem. Since then, at least one of the company’s regional outposts has commented, with Samsung Germany saying the following to German-language publication PC Welt (translated via Google).
“Samsung takes all reports of this kind seriously. We have received only a very small number of customer inquiries that can be linked to charge management. Unfortunately, we can’t comment on the matter further…”
The company goes on to suggest affected Note 8 users contact Samsung customer service.
We’ve followed up with Samsung Canada to once again ask for comment. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.
In the meantime, if you own a Note 8, it seems best to avoid depleting its battery to 0 percent. If it’s already unable to recharge, then contact Samsung customer support.
Source: PC Welt (German) Via: SamMobile
