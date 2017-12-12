News
PREVIOUS|

What was the most newsworthy telecom news in 2017? Tell us for a special SyrupCast episode

Dec 12, 2017

2:19 PM EST

3 comments

iPhone X

With 2017 coming to a close, the SyrupCast crew will spend the next three weeks talking about the year that was in telecom and tech. We’ll also take time to look forward to 2018, but more on that in a later post.

As with past episodes on topics like this, we want your input. What do you think was the most significant Canadian telecom news to come out in 2017? In case you need a reminder, here are just a couple of the major pieces of news we saw drop this year:

From a more general technological angle, what do you think was the most significant announcements this year? Was it the iPhone X, Galaxy S8 or Pixel 2? What smartphone OEM knocked it out of the park?

We’ll read the best answers on the SyrupCast.

Here’s how to submit your response for consideration.

a) Leave your comment (or question) in the comment section below. Please try to keep it concise and to-the-point.

b) Email your comment to podcast(at)mobilesyrup(d0t)com.

c) If writing isn’t your thing but you would still like to have your voice heard, you can send your answer via voice recording (again to podcast(at)mobilesyrup(dot)com. Our podcast producer extraordinaire will add it the recording.

In honour of the holiday season, we’ll send Xbox One games codes to the listeners who pen the best responses.

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2017

4:01 PM EST

Nintendo reportedly looking for new help with mobile games after falling behind schedule

News

Dec 12, 2017

3:15 PM EST

Apple’s iMac Pro will launch in Canada on December 14

News

Dec 12, 2017

2:40 PM EST

Twitter’s new ‘Threads’ feature aims to make posting tweetstorms easier

News

Dec 12, 2017

2:05 PM EST

You can now follow hashtags on Instagram in your main feed

Comments

  • John Jepson

    In the short term the emergence of Freedom Mobile will have the most impact but medium and long term the switch from pro consumer Mr. Blais to Mr. Scott will have the most impact and I don’t expect it to be good news for telecom consumers

  • Anonymous Agent

    The best news in 2017 was the new CRTC unlocking regulation and that all cellphones must be unlocked when bought. Best very best news.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Bell and Shaw challenging net neutrality. Most likely Michael…err… Ian Scott caves in to his telecomm buddies and sets a very dangerous precedence for the fantastic four to filter and control content at will.