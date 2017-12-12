What was the most newsworthy telecom news in 2017? Tell us for a special SyrupCast episode

With 2017 coming to a close, the SyrupCast crew will spend the next three weeks talking about the year that was in telecom and tech. We’ll also take time to look forward to 2018, but more on that in a later post.
As with past episodes on topics like this, we want your input. What do you think was the most significant Canadian telecom news to come out in 2017? In case you need a reminder, here are just a couple of the major pieces of news we saw drop this year:
- The CRTC banned carrier unlocking fees.
- The federal government appointed a new CRTC chairperson in Ian Scott.
- ISED Minister Navdeep Bains instructed the CRTC to revisit its decision on Wi-Fi first MNVOs
- Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly’s unveiled the Liberal government’s Creative Canada vision
- Bell launched Lucky Mobile, its new low-cost prepaid wireless carrier
- Freedom Mobile’s ongoing emergence as something of a legitimate competitor to the big three. See examples one and two, among others.
From a more general technological angle, what do you think was the most significant announcements this year? Was it the iPhone X, Galaxy S8 or Pixel 2? What smartphone OEM knocked it out of the park?
We’ll read the best answers on the SyrupCast.
Here’s how to submit your response for consideration.
a) Leave your comment (or question) in the comment section below. Please try to keep it concise and to-the-point.
b) Email your comment to podcast(at)mobilesyrup(d0t)com.
c) If writing isn’t your thing but you would still like to have your voice heard, you can send your answer via voice recording (again to podcast(at)mobilesyrup(dot)com. Our podcast producer extraordinaire will add it the recording.
In honour of the holiday season, we’ll send Xbox One games codes to the listeners who pen the best responses.
