Koodo and Freedom offer Google Pixel 2 device subsidies of over $400

Freedom Mobile and Koodo are currently competing on Google Pixel 2 sales with an impressive tab program offer.
Both carriers are offering over $400 off the total price of the 64GB Google Pixel 2 on contract. Google’s latest mid-sized premium handset — which doesn’t suffer from most of the 2 XL’s issues — is currently on offer for $0 down on a $21-per-month Tab Large at Koodo and $20 per month MyTab Boost at Freedom.
With both companies’ tab programs, the rest of device’s value is paid out over two years, and with this particular deal, the overall price has been reduced to $504 CAD from $905 at Koodo and $480 from $900 at Freedom.
At Koodo, that’s a savings of $401 in total, while at Freedom it’s a savings of $420.
The Pixel 2 is also $0 down at Telus, Bell, Rogers, Virgin and Fido among other carriers, but those carriers don’t offering the same tab program format.
