The day has finally arrived — the iPhone is now available at Freedom Mobile. Canada’s fourth-largest carrier now officially carries Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X devices.
Here’s the full pricing breakdown:
- iPhone 8 — 64GB: $929 CAD outright, $0 down on a $50/10GB Big Gig plan with $15 MyTab Boost
- iPhone 8 — 256GB: $1,139 outright, $0 down on a $50/10GB Big Gig plan with $35 MyTab Boost
- iPhone 8 Plus — 64GB: $1,059 outright, $0 down on a $50/10GB Big Gig plan with $25 MyTab Boost
- iPhone 8 Plus — 256GB: $1,269 outright, $0 down on a $60/10GB + Talk with $40 MyTab Boost
- iPhone X — 256GB: $1,529 outright, $0 down on a $60/10GB + Talk with $50 MyTab Boost
- iPhone X — 64GB: $1,319 outright, $0 down on a $60/10GB + Talk with $40 MyTab Boost
Update 8/12/2017: Freedom confirmed with MobileSyrup in an email that, unlike Android devices, any Band 66-compatible iPhone will work with Freedom’s network — including devices not purchased directly from the carrier.
Below is the statement from Chethan Lakshman, Freedom Mobile’s vice president of external affairs:
“All customers who choose to bring their unlocked Band 66-compatible iPhone – including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – to Freedom Mobile will be able to take full advantage of our fast LTE network provided they have the latest iOS version installed on their device.”
