News
PREVIOUS|

Freedom Mobile now carries the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X [Update]

A taste of Apple and sweet Freedom

Dec 8, 2017

7:03 AM EST

23 comments

Freedom Mobile

The day has finally arrived — the iPhone is now available at Freedom Mobile. Canada’s fourth-largest carrier now officially carries Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X devices.

Here’s the full pricing breakdown:

  • iPhone 8 — 64GB: $929 CAD outright, $0 down on a $50/10GB Big Gig plan with $15 MyTab Boost
  • iPhone 8 — 256GB: $1,139 outright, $0 down on a $50/10GB Big Gig plan with $35 MyTab Boost
  • iPhone 8 Plus — 64GB: $1,059 outright, $0 down on a $50/10GB Big Gig plan with $25 MyTab Boost
  • iPhone 8 Plus — 256GB: $1,269 outright, $0 down on a $60/10GB + Talk with $40 MyTab Boost
  • iPhone X — 256GB: $1,529 outright, $0 down on a $60/10GB + Talk with $50 MyTab Boost
  • iPhone X — 64GB: $1,319 outright, $0 down on a $60/10GB + Talk with $40 MyTab Boost

Update 8/12/2017: Freedom confirmed with MobileSyrup in an email that, unlike Android devices, any Band 66-compatible iPhone will work with Freedom’s network — including devices not purchased directly from the carrier.

Below is the statement from Chethan Lakshman, Freedom Mobile’s vice president of external affairs:

“All customers who choose to bring their unlocked Band 66-compatible iPhone – including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – to Freedom Mobile will be able to take full advantage of our fast LTE network provided they have the latest iOS version installed on their device.”

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 26, 2017

2:31 PM EST

Unlocked iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now available at Staples through credit payment plan

News

Dec 12, 2017

9:06 PM EST

Samsung users are happier with their phones than iPhone customers, says report

News

Oct 19, 2017

1:42 PM EST

Rogers CEO Joe Natale says there’s an ‘anemic appetite’ for Apple’s iPhone 8

News

Dec 7, 2017

12:18 PM EST

2018’s 6.1-inch iPhone to feature metal rear, says report

Comments

  • Jesse

    Won’t all iPhones (especially the ones that support band 66) no matter where they’re from be guaranteed to work on freedom mobiles LTE network since all they need is a carrier update?

    • Mawhayden

      I believe, you are right when I was previously on Freedom, I had an unlocked iPhone 6. Data did not work until I had to manually update the carrier settings. If done manually you will need to go to Setting – Cellular – Cellular Data Options – Cellular Data Network – APN.

      Since I am not with Freedom, I don’t have the most up to date APN setting, but you can get the seting by contacting Freedom Customer service. Please note. This will provide Data connectivity, but only the iPhone 8 and iPhone X will be LTE, while the iPhone 7, 6S, 6, and 5S will be 3G only.

    • Jesse

      That’s the nice thing now that you don’t have to input any of that stuff anymore. That was the other thing I like about using an iPhone for travel. Whenever I went to the states or south east Asia. All I had to do was put the SIM card in then go to about for the carrier update and just like that I would be good to go. Cambodia was the only place where I had to input the settings in manually since they were an officially iPhone carrier.

    • Dangler

      Heads up. Any phone compatible with Bands 4, 7 or 66 with work on LTE.

    • somebody else

      That is by the spring for eastern canada coverage areas and the GTHA.

    • somebody else

      Any iphone older than the 8/8S/8 plus/8plus S won’t support LTE band 66.

    • Eluder

      That is absolutely correct, what MS is stating is invalid. All iPhones in Canada are the same, regardless of where you purchase them and once you pop in a SIM into them, you will get updated Carrier Settings, making the phone compatible.

    • will

      That’s probably what FM asked them to say so people don’t buy straight from apple…that way they get then on contract for 2 years

    • Jesse

      That’s probably it!

    • Brent 4man

      Freedom has to state that not all the phones will work with the band. They can really only guarantee their own phones, but can’t guarantee the service from the network. This is from their website; under the coverage map: Freedom Mobile cannot guarantee service availability. It’s a disclaimer that their compliance team uses to cover themselves with regards to saying phones may not work that aren’t purchased on them.

    • Dangler

      Recent LTE upgrades utilize Bands 4 and 7 aswell as Band 66. So really any phone compatible with those bands will work with LTE. I have an iPhone 6S Plus and Samsung S6 Edge both originally from Rogers and both 100% connect to LTE. Western Canada is done. East upgrade looks like Spring

    • somebody else

      It’s a disclaimer because that also covers undocumented dead, grey areas or brown zones (big or small buildings, houses, indoor stadiums), which are real difficult to diagnose or document. I have encountered quite a few of those, thankfully the apartment I rent isn’t one of those (specifically the direction it faces, a tower).

    • somebody else

      It’s not a contract (with ETF added), it is a tab, with a balance that eventually expires once the two years is up, and that can easily be paid off all at once too, no extra fees unlike robelus.

    • Jesse

      Yeah exactly! You can basically say a carrier update makes your phone a “Freedom Mobile” phone and the same for any other carrier that officially supports the iPhone. Just like how with android you can restore you phone to most carriers using their carrier code.

  • internetofdavid

    Reddit is full of reports of people receiving Freedom Mobile carrier updates. Manually setting APN on iOS is no longer necessary. There are also reports of Band 4/7 working with LTE.

    • eszklar

      Was wondering about that myself – I have an International Note 5 and am on Freedom and I’ve been picking up LTE even though my phone doesn’t have Band 66 LTE.

    • Techguru86

      They’re deploying band 4/7 LTE bands

    • somebody else

      indeed, however my device (blackberry passport) supports both bands 4 and 7, however hasn’t indicated LTE yet. Guess I have to be patient. LOL

  • Techguru86

    This will have to push the big 3 to offer better IPhone deals on data, clearly Apple is content with their network and where it’s going or they wouldn’t have allowed them to sell.

  • Jarrod L’Hirondelle

    Freedom says every store in Edmonton has committed all of their stock to pre-orders and will not have anything available for non-pre orders until the end of December. Really sucks for those who tried to pre-order and found out that pre-orders were shut down an hour before you arrived.

    • Techguru86

      Lol ppl have had chance to preorder since black Friday, no excuses

    • Jarrod L’Hirondelle

      I went the day I found out about it, nothing more I could do on my part.

  • somebody else

    To those holding back from updating their device software, don’t blame the carrier if you can’t get it working right or correctly. lol