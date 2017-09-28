Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly has revealed details about the $500 million CAD Netflix Canada deal that comes as part of Canada’s new cultural policy plan.
The plan, first reported on by CBC, doesn’t include new taxes on digital platforms, despite pressure from traditional television providers to impose a levy on the popular streaming service that would potentially contribute to the Canadian Media Fund (CMF), commonly referred to as a ‘Netflix Tax.’
Minist Joly stated that Canadians already pay some of the highest rates for broadband and other telecom services in the world, and said, “Our government won’t increase these rates for Canadians by adding a new tax.”
Instead, Canadian Heritage has announced an agreement that will see the creation of Netflix Canada — a production company for Netflix outside of the United States, which is the first of its kind for the company — and invest a minimum of CAD $500 million in original Canadian productions over the next five years.
The government notes that as part of this investment, Netflix will support Canadian French-language content on the Netflix platform through a $25 million investment and strategy that will include “pitch days” for producers, recruitment events and other promotional and market development activities.
The government has also announced it will increase the federal contribution to the Canada Media Fund, presumably to compensate for a decline in funds from cable and satellite distributors.
As it stands, Canadian broadcasters such as Bell and Rogers are legally required to spend a certain amount on programs of national interest (PNI) and French-language content. Canada’s telecom and broadcast regulator, the CRTC, reduced the minimum expenditure requirement to five percent back in May.
However, Joly expressed concerns that slashing this number would discourage companies from putting more money into PNI and French-language content, requesting in August that the commission review its decisions related to PNI and French language content.
“Canadian broadcasters and creators are at the centre of the broadcasting system, and at a time when our competitive advantage rests on creativity, they must be positioned to succeed,” Joly said at the time.
More to come…
