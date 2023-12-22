Here are the five best Boxing Day 2023 tech deals in Canada

Boxing Day is just a few days away, and Canadian retailers are coming out with some of the most significant deals of the year. Although these deals are similar to what we saw during Black Friday, the Boxing Day promotions give you one last chance to purchase tech at discounted costs before the new year.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions we could find on the internet:

Oura Ring Gen 3

The Oura Ring Gen 3 is a smart ring that tracks your sleep, activity, heart rate and a lot more.

It features a sleek design that is durable and comfortable to wear, paired with advanced sensors and machine learning that track and provide accurate readings and recommendations related to your health and overall well-being.

The Oura Ring Gen3 in the ‘Heritage’ version in Gold finish normally costs $599. Best Buy Canada, however, will have the tracker listed for $499 on December 24th.

Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro, which came out earlier this year, is Google’s latest and greatest flagship smartphone.

The device features a sizeable 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor for macro photos and a 48-megapixel telephoto for zoom shots.

The Pixel 8 Pro features Google’s custom-designed Tensor G3 chip that enables AI and machine learning capabilities, including features like Magic Eraser, Live Translate, Photo Unblur and more.

The device is currently discounted on Amazon.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was released earlier this year and quickly became one of the year’s most popular titles.

The title lets you experience the magic of the Wizarding World in the 1890s, long before Harry Potter joins Hogwarts. You get to create your own character, choose your house, attend classes, explore Hogwarts and its surroundings, and discover fantastic beasts.

The title is essentially an open-world action RPG, and it is available on various platforms, such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch. It is currently discounted on all of those platforms.

Walmart gift card deals

Walmart Canada is offering gift cards with the purchase of smartphones as part of its Boxing Week promotion.

It’s a great way to get discounts and rack up gift cards, especially if you’re a regular Walmart shopper. Alternatively, you can regift the cards this holiday season.

The promotions are as follows:

Samsung S23 Ultra postpaid with Telus: Get a $300 Walmart gift card

iPhone 14 postpaid with Rogers: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Samsung S23 postpaid with Telus: Get a $250 Walmart gift card

Samsung S23 FE postpaid with Rogers: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Google Pixel 8 postpaid with Fido: Get a $150 Walmart gift card

Google Pixel 8 Pro postpaid with Telus: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

The promotion ends on Wednesday, December 27th. Find more Walmart deals here.

Xbox Series X

Not much needs to be said about the Xbox Series X. It’s Microsoft’s most powerful console, featuring a 1TB SSD, 12 teraflops of graphics processing power, and 4K gaming at up to 120fps.

The system supports thousands of games across four generations of Xbox, as well as advanced features like ray tracing, 3D spatial sound Dolby Vision and more.

The Xbox Series X is currently discounted at several retailers:

