Here are some of the best Black Friday 2023 deals in Canada so far

While Black Friday is still roughly two weeks away, several Canadian retailers are jumping the gun and going live with the promotions ahead of time.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions we could find on the internet:

PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony’s new, refreshed PlayStation 5 Slim was announced early in October. At the time, Sony said that the console would arrive in the United States first, before rolling out in other countries in the “following months.”

Several Canadian retailers, however, have the Disc version of the PlayStation 5 Slim listed and available for pre-order.

The refreshed PlayStation 5 Slim has the exact same internal capabilities as the original PlayStation 5, albeit in a thinner body. Additionally, two dual USB-C ports have been added to the front, compared to the single USB-C and USB-A ports on the current PS5.

Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy have the console available as a Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle, which means with the console, you’ll also get Modern Warfare III and a Lockpick Operator Pack voucher.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle at Amazon: $649.96

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle at Walmart: $649.96

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle at Best Buy: $729.99

Dyson V15 Detect

The V15 Detect is one of Dyson’s most powerful and intelligent wireless vacuums.

The vacuum comes with a ‘Fluffy Optic Cleaner Head’ attachment that throws laser light at your floors at an angle, essentially illuminating dust and making the cleaning process easier. The laser is angled in such a way that it only illuminates the particles on the surface, not the surface itself.

The laser used is ‘Class 1,’ meaning it’s virtually harmless to humans and pets.

The vacuum also features a screen that essentially counts and measures the size of dust particles, which aids in automatically increasing the vacuum’s suction when needed.

Lastly, according to Dyson, the vacuum has a runtime of 60 minutes, which is more than enough to clean an above-average-sized home.

The Dyson V15 Detect comes with two cleaner heads and several accessories to suit different floor types and cleaning needs.

Learn more about the smart vacuum here.

The Dyson V15 Detect is currently available for $799.99 (regularly $999.99)

Sonos Era 100

Sonos’ Black Friday sale isn’t live as of writing. It will go live on November 17th. However, the audio product manufacturer has revealed some of its upcoming Black Friday deals. The promotion will discount the Sonos Era 100.

The Era 100 is a compact smart speaker that delivers high-quality stereo sound and deep bass. It offers intuitive touch controls and a ‘Trueplay’ tuning technology that optimizes the speaker’s EQ for any room. The Sonos Era 100 can connect wirelessly to your devices via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Apple AirPlay 2, and also supports line-in connection with a turntable or other audio source.

The Sonos Era 100 is available in black or white, and can be paired with another Era 100 or other compatible Sonos speakers for a surround-sound experience.

Learn more about the speaker here.

The Sonos Era 100 will be available for $249 (regularly $319) starting November 17th.

Motorola Razr+ 2023

The Moto Razr+ is a reimagined foldable smartphone, and the first to offer a big 3.6-inch cover display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It directly competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has a similar design.

It sports a 6.9-inch internal display with 165Hz variable refresh, and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Razr+ features a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.5 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 108-degree angle lens paired with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The foldable supports 5G connectivity and wireless charging and comes with Android 13 out of the box. The device is currently available only in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colourways.

Learn more about the Motorola Razr+ here.

Purchase the foldable for $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99) here.

Fitbit Versa 4

Google-owned Fitbit released the Versa 4 smartwatch in late September 2022. The smartwatch is a fitness-oriented one, with a variety of features to help you track your health and wellness.

The Versa 4 features a large touch-sensitive 1.58-inch display with an all-day activity tracker, 24/7 heart rate monitor, over 40 exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and water resistance to 50 meters.

It also has a built-in GPS to track your pace and distance when you exercise outdoors.

In addition, the Versa 4 can receive notifications from your phone, control your music, and make payments with Google Wallet. The watch also offers 6-day battery life with fast charging and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

The Source has the watch available and discounted in four colours:

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Aluminum with Waterfall Blue Band: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Graphite Aluminum with Black Band: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Copper Rose Aluminum with Pink Sand Band: $199 (regularly $259.99)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Copper Rose with Beet Band – Exclusive to The Source: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

It’s worth noting that not all Canadian retailers have come out with their Black Friday deals. This article will be updated with hot new sales from different retailers as they go live, so keep an eye out!

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Shutterstock