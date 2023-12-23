Telecom news roundup: carriers roll out bonus data and new plans for Boxing Week [Dec. 16-22]

Boxing Day is fast approaching, and Canadian carriers have released a host of deals (ranging in affordability) to pick from. A roundup of the latest deals is outlined below, followed by other telecom-related news from the past week.

Boxing Week

Chatr is offering 66GB bonus data on some 4G plans for 24 months.

Public Mobile launches a $24/4GB plan. More details are available here.

Rogers and Koodo launch matching $55/70GB 5G plans.

SaskTel is offering $0 devices, bonus data, and a $100 internet bonus for Boxing Week.

You can find a roundup of all the top carrier deals here.

News

Fizz is now available in Victoria and Abbotsford, B.C.

SaskTel’s infiNET service will soon be available in several Saskatchewan communities, including Canora, Lumsden and Watrous.

Northwestel has connected the community of Dettah, Northwest Territories, with internet speeds up to 500Mbps.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) Broadband Fund will help all communities in Nunavut access high-speed satellite internet services for the first time.

Koodo customers can now access French content through CBC’s video-on-demand service ICI EXTRA.

Freedom upgrades $99/50GB prepaid plan customers to its nationwide network.

Public Mobile customers can now access cellular services on the TTC’s subway system.

Québecor has asked the CRTC to intervene in Bell’s alleged network access delay.

Other deals

Virgin Plus recently offered some customers a $39.99/60GB 5G plan. More details are available here.