Walmart Canada launches its Boxing Week deals

Walmart Canada has gone live with what is likely the last sale promotion of the year for the retailer: Its Boxing Week sale.

The sale includes all the major consoles, Apple tech, gift card promotions with flagship devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and more.

Check out some of the highlights from the sale below:

Xbox Series X: Available for $499.96

PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim): Available $649.96

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle: $399.96 (regularly $449.94)

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation): $128 (regularly $179)

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 2nd generation): $289 (regularly $329)

10.2-inch iPad WiFi 64GB (9th generation): $378 (regularly $449)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $149.98 (regularly $209.98)

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course 71403 Toy Building Kit (354 Pieces): $49 (regularly $74.86)

onn. 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV (100012588-CA), 4K, 3 HDMI, 60 Hz: $578 (regularly $798)

Hisense 70-inch Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV, 70-inch Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV, 70-inch Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV: $648 (regularly $798)

onn. 24-inch Class 1080p Full HD Gaming Monitor (Black): $169.98 (regularly $229.98)

Phone deals

Samsung S23 Ultra postpaid with Telus: Get a $300 Walmart gift card

iPhone 14 postpaid with Rogers: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Samsung S23 postpaid with Telus: Get a $250 Walmart gift card

Samsung S23 FE postpaid with Rogers: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Google Pixel 8 postpaid with Fido: Get a $150 Walmart gift card

Google Pixel 8 Pro postpaid with Telus: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Find all of Walmart’s Boxing Week deals here. The promotion ends on Wednesday, December 27th.

