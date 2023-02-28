“For a while, Burdett said, he faced a crisis with how to move forward with his love of the series. Then, after talking to his mom and considering what others were saying, he decided — like many other fans — to renounce Rowling but continue to enjoy the world she built. “She doesn’t rule the wizarding world; it was just her creation,” Burdett said. “What we as fans, readers, watchers, gamers decide to do with that world is entirely separate from her or any beliefs she may have.”

Ultimately, there’s no clear-cut answer regarding how a game like Hogwarts Legacy should be approached. Some trans people and allies are okay with separating the art from the artist, while others, understandably, are not.