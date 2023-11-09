fbpx
Deals

Dyson offering hundreds in savings on hair tools, vacuums, and more for Black Friday

The majority of the deals are available from November 16th

Nida Zafar
Nov 9, 20232:36 PM EST 0 comments

Dyson has released several deals under its Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup.

The V15 Detect Absolute and V15 Detect vacuums are on sale for $799.99 ($200 0ff) from November 9th to the 30th.

The company will also offer the following deals from Nov 16th to the 30th:

  • $150 off Dyson V8 Origin with GWP Crevice Tool
  • $200 off Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 purifying fan heater (comes in black/nickel or white/silver)
  • $150 off Dyson humidifier AM10
  • $100 off Dyson Supersonic (including the holiday edition)
  • $100 off Dyson Corrale (including holiday sets)
  • $150 off Dyson Airwrap (incl. Holiday sets)
  • $100 off Dyson Airstrait

Check out the deals on Dyson Canada’s website.

Image credit: Dyson

Comments