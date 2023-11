Save big on Razer gaming gear this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Razer has revealed some of its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, with more than 100 devices, including PC peripherals, gaming headsets, controllers, accessories and more on sale.

The promotional offers are available on Amazon. One of the highlights of the promotion is the Razer Blade 16 (2023) Gaming Laptop.

The gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The display is a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixel resolution) IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, which delivers smooth and sharp visuals for gaming and watching content.

The laptop features four built-in speakers powered By THX Spatial Audio with 7.1 surround sound audio for stereo and multi-channel content, and a large selection of ports.

The Razer Blade 16 (2023) will be available on Amazon for $4,499.99 (regularly $4,999) between November 23rd and November 27th.

Find other upcoming Razer deals below:

Controllers and accessories

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series Xs, Xbox One, PC: $69.99 (regularly $139.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series Xs, Xbox One, PC: $120.99 (regularly $189.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Wolverine Ultimate for Xbox One and PC: $154.99 (regularly $239.99) – November 17th to November 26th

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5: $33.99 (regularly $49.99) – November 17th to November 30th

PC Peripherals

Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $169.99 (regularly $189.99) – November 17th to November 26th

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock: $109.99 (regularly $199.99) – November 17th to November 26th

Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse: $69.99 (regularly $89.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard: $45.99 (regularly $59.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse: $51.99 (regularly $99.99) – November 17th to November 26th

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: $134.99 (regularly $199.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Headphones

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset w/Haptic Technology: $55.99 (regularly $89.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset: $134.99 (regularly $219.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds (2020 Model): $164.99 (regularly $279.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds (2021 Model): $120.99 (regularly $169.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: $129.99 (regularly $229.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Speakers

Razer Nommo Chroma: $174.99 (regularly $199.99) – November 17th to November 26th

Razer Leviathan V2: $259.99 (regularly $329.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Streaming Essentials

Razer Stream Controller: All-in-one Keypad for Streaming – 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys – 6 Tactile Analog Dials – 8 Programmable Buttons: $289.99 (regularly $349.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone for Streaming and Gaming on PC: $79.99 (regularly $129.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone: for Streaming and Gaming on PC: $49.99 (regularly $69.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: $69.99 (regularly $139.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: $119.99 (regularly $259.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Razer Audio Mixer: $289.99 (regularly $299.99) – November 17th to November 30th

Find all upcoming Razer deals here.

Image credit: Razer