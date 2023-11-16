Samsung slashes prices on foldables and flagships for Black Friday

If you are looking for the best deals on Samsung products, you don’t want to miss out on the tech giant’s Black Friday promotion.

The sale is live now and ends on November 30th, and you can save big on popular Samsung devices, like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Book Ultra 3, and the M8 Smart UHD Monitor and more.

Check out some of the promotions below:

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $1,079.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: $1,239.99 (regularly $1,459)

Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $2,049.99 (regularly $2,399.99)

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: $2,209.99 (regularly $2,559.99)

Galaxy Z Fold 5 1TB: $2,529.99 (regularly $2,879.99)

Galaxy S23 128 GB (Online Exclusive): $879.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Galaxy S23 256 GB (Online Exclusive): $959.99 (regularly $1,179.99)

Galaxy S23+ 256GB (Online Exclusive): $1,179.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Galaxy S23+ 512GB (Online Exclusive): $1,339.99 (regularly $1,559.99)

Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB: $1,989.99 (regularly $2,209.99)

Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,429.99 (regularly $1,649.99)

Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: $1,669.99 (regularly $1,889.99)

Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB: $1,989.99 (regularly $2,209.99)

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,249.99)

Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB: $1,349.99 (regularly $1,499.99)

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,749.99)

Galaxy Book Ultra 3 with Intel Iris Xe Graphics: $2,099.99 (regularly $2,499.99)

Galaxy Book Ultra 3 with Nvidia RTX 4050: $2,699.99 (regularly $3,269.99)

27-inch M8 Smart White UHD Monitor with Smart TV Apps and mobile connectivity: $649.99 (regularly $849.99)

32-inch M8 Smart White UHD Monitor with Smart TV Apps and mobile connectivity: $699.99 (regularly $899.99)

Find all of Samsung’s Black Friday deals here.

For all carrier Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech offers, follow this link.

