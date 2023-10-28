Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [Oct. 23-29]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off [Prime Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 24th, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

The Upload star riffs on being a black female Muslim, having 12 siblings and growing up in Harlem.

Stream Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

This week in Amazon Prime Video Canada news: Here’s the full list of what’s coming to the service in November.

Apple TV+

Curses [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 27th, 2023

Genre: Animated family adventure

Runtime: 10 episodes (23 minutes each)

After a family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven, his wife and kids must return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to save him.

Curses is the latest animated series from Dreamworks and features the voices of Andre Robinson (Niko and the Sword of Light), Gabrielle Nevaeh (That Girl Lay Lay) and Lyric Lewis (Waffles + Mochi).

Stream Curses here.

Following a price increase, an Apple TV+ subscription now costs $12.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Original theatrical release date: April 28th, 2023

Crave release date: October 27th, 2023

Genre: Coming-of-age comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

After moving from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new feelings friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence.

Based on Judy Blume’s iconic 1970 novel of the same name, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. was written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen) and stars London, Ontario’s Rachel McAdams (Spotlight), Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man), Kathy Bates (Misery) and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Stream Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. here.

The Gilded Age (Season 2)

Crave release date: October 29th, 2023 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes on Sundays at 9pm ET)

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

After Bertha’s Academy of Music bid is rejected, she must struggle through the old system to move up the ranks while George deals with his own steel plant battle and Marian continues to secretly teach at a girl’s school.

The Gilded Age was created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and stars Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Louisa Jacobson (Native Son), Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America), Christine Baranski (The Good Wife) and Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City).

Stream The Gilded Age here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

This week in Crave news: Letterkenny spin-off Shoresy has been renewed for a third season.

Disney+

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: October 27th, 2023

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: 46 minutes

The Avengers and Wolverine must team up to stop the villainous Collector from kidnapping every hero with “Red” in their name.

The special features the voices of Laura Bailey (Avengers Assemble), Steve Blum (Wolverine and the X-Men), Edmonton’s Trevor Devall (2015’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Will Friedle (Batman Beyond) and James Mathis III (The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes).

Stream Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Life on Our Planet [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 25th, 2023

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (42 to 55 minutes each)

Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption) narrates this documentary chronicling life on Earth across billions of years.

Stream Life on Our Planet here.

Pain Hustlers [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 27th, 2023

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

After landing a job with a failing pharmaceutical company, a broke single mother finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy.

Based on Evan Hughes’ 2022 novel of the same name, Pain Hustlers was directed by David Yates (Harry Potter franchise) and stars Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada), Chris Evans (Captain America franchise), Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) and Andy García (The Untouchables).

Stream Pain Hustlers here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

Fellow Travelers [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: October 27th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Historical romance, political thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Two political staffers engage in a volatile romance that spans the ’60s Vietnam War, ’70s disco era and ’80s AIDS crisis.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers was created by Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia) and stars Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Allison Williams (Girls) and Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway).

Stream Fellow Travelers here.

Milli Vanilli [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: October 24th, 2023

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

This documentary explores the big music scandal surrounding the popular R&B duo Milli Vanilli’s lip-syncing.

Stream Milli Vanilli here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Paramount+ this month can be found here.

This week in Paramount+ news: Paramount+ is bringing a new ‘Premium’ tier to Canada in November and ad-supported membership next year. Additionally, the streamer confirmed the new movies and shows hitting the platform next month.

What are you planning on watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Paramount