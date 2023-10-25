Crave renews Shoresy for third season

Bell has renewed its original Crave comedy series Shoresy for a third season.

The renewal comes ahead of the second season finale of the popular Letterkenny spin-off. A premiere window for the six-episode new season wasn’t confirmed, but Crave says it will begin filming this fall on location in Sudbury, Ontario.

The series follows the titular foul-mouthed character from Letterkenny, played by creator Jared Keeso, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO).

Meanwhile, Letterkenny aired its 11th season last December as well as a Victoria Day special in May.

All seasons of Shoresy and Letterkenny are now streaming on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the U.S.

