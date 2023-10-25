Apple TV+, Arcade, News+ and One subscriptions get price increase in Canada

Apple has raised the prices of its various subscription services around the world, including in Canada. The cost is set to increase as of October 25th.

The new prices can be seen on Apple’s website and are as follows:

Apple Arcade

$8.99/month (previously $5.99)

$59.99/annually (no change)

Apple News+

$16.99/month (previously $12.99)

Apple TV+

$12.99/month (previously $8.99) $129/year previously $89)

Apple One

Naturally, the price of individual memberships means the Apple One subscription bundles now cost more as well:

Individual: $22.95/month (previously $18.95)

Family: $28.95/month (previously $24.95)

Premier: $44.95/month (previously $37.95)

“The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One will increase in the U.S. and select international markets beginning today. Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date. We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services,” said Apple in a statement regarding the price increase.

It’s worth noting that Apple last raised the prices of its subscriptions in October 2022. At the time, the cost of Music went up to $10.99 (previously $9.99), but interestingly, it’s not included in these latest hikes and remains at $10.99/month. Apple Fitness+ is also unaffected and still costs $12.99/month.

Via: MacRumors