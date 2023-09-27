New on Paramount+ Canada: October 2023

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in October.
Some highlights include Bargain, Wolf, Frasier, Billy the Kid Season 2 Part 1 and more.
The full list is available below:
October 3rd
- Catfish, Season 8, New Episodes Weekly (Series)
- The Hunger Games (Movie)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Movie)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (Movie)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (Movie)
- The Loud House Thanksgiving Special (Special)
- The Passenger – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (New Movie)
- The Ring Two (Movie)
- Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (Series)
October 4th
- Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (Documentary)
- Survivor, Season 45 (Reality Series)
October 5th
- Bargain – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)
Monster High 2 (Movie)
October 6th
- Midnight at the Paradise – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Paramount+ Exclusive (Movie)
- Wolf – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (New Series)
October 10th
- Blue Bloods, Season 13 (New Season)
Detroiters, Seasons 1-2 (Series)
Election (Movie)
Evil Encounters, Season 1-2 (Series)
Laguna Beach, Seasons 1-3 (Series)
Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events (Movie)
Ridiculousness, Season 34 (Reality Series)
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (Movie)
The Glorias (Movie)
The Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)
October 12th
- Fraiser – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)
October 13th
- Selling Super Houses – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (New Series)
October 16th
- Billy the Kid, Season 2 Part 1 – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (Series)
- Criminal Minds, Seasons 1-2 (Series)
October 17th
- Made for Murder, Seasons 1-2 (Docuseries)
Paranormal Activity (Movie)
Paranormal Activity 2 (Movie)
Paranormal Activity 3 (Movie)
Paranormal Activity 4 (Movie)
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (Movie)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (Movie)
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (Movie)
The Sum of All Fears (Movie)
Young Dylan, New Episode Block (Series)
Zodiac (Movie)
October 18th
- Behind the Music, Season 2 – Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Docuseries)
October 19th
- The Burning Girls – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)
October 20th
- Baby Ruby – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)
Caught in the Act, New Episode Block (Reality Series)
Fear the Night – Paramount+ Original Movie (New Movie)
October 23rd
- Criminal Minds, Seasons 3-4 (Series)
October 24th
- A Killer’s Mistake, Season 1-3 (Docuseries)
Bollywood/Hollywood (Movie)
- Milli Vanilli – Paramount+ Exclusive Documentary (Documentary)
- Spongebob Squarepants, New Episode Block (Series)
Teen Mom Og, Seasons 6-9 (Reality Series)
Teen Mom: Next Chapter Season 1 (Reality Series)
October 25th
- The Challenge, Seasons 36-39
October 26th
- The Challenge USA, Season 2 (Reality Series)
October 27th
- Fellow Travelers – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)
- Le Stade, Season 2 – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)
- Nathan for You, Seasons 1-4 (Docuseries)
- Never Seen Again – Season 5 – Paramount+ Exclusive Series (Docuseries)
October 29th
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial – Paramount+ Exclusive Movie (Movie)
October 30th
- Vindicta – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)
- Criminal Minds, Seasons 5-6 (Series)
October 31st
- Rosemary’s Baby (Movie)
Santiago of the Seas, New Episode Block (Series)
Teen Mom 2, Season 8-11 (Reality Series)
Teen Mom 3, Season 1 (Reality Series)
The Haunting (Movie)
The Hunt for Red October (Movie)
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: Paramount