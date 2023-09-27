New on Netflix Canada in October 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in October 2023.

Highlights for the month include Big Mouth Season 7, Elite Season 7, The Fall of House Usher, Lupin: Part 3, Life on our Planet and more.

Coming Soon

OneFour: Against All Odds — Netflix Documentary

October 1st

The Conjuring 2

The Croods

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

The Forever: Purge

Halloween: H20

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Jigsaw

Saw III

Saw VI

Scarface

See for Me

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Zombieland

October 2nd

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3rd

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — Netflix Comedy

October 4th

Beckham — Netflix Documentary

Keys to the Heart — Netflix Film

Race to the Summit — Netflix Documentary

October 5th

Everything Now — Netflix Documentary

Halloween II

Khufiya — Netflix Film

Lupin: Part 3 — Netflix Series

October 6th

A Deadly Invitation — Netflix Film

Ballerina — Netflix Film

Fair Play — Netflix Film

October 7th

Strong Girl Nam-soon — Netflix Series

October 9th

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

October 10th

Di4ries: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Last One Standing: Season 2 — Netflix Series

October 11th

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — Netflix Documentary

Once Upon a Star — Netflix Film

Pact of Silence — Netflix Series

October 12th

The Fall of the House of Usher — Netflix Series

Good Night World — Netflix Anime

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — Netflix Family

October 13th

The Conference — Netflix Film

Ijogbon — Netflix Film

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

October 14th

Freddy vs. Jason

October 15th

Black Beauty Effect: Season 1

Camp Courage — Netflix Documentary

Haunter

Friday the 13th

Get Out

October 16th

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 — Netflix Family

October 17th

The Devil on Trial — Netflix Documentary

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — Netflix Comedy

I Woke Up A Vampire — Netflix Series

October 18th

Kaala Paani — Netflix Series

Workin’ Moms: Season 7

October 19th

Bodies — Netflix Series

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — Netflix Anime

Crashing Eid — Netflix Series

Crypto Boy — Netflix Film

Neon — Netflix Series

October 20th

Big Mouth: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Creature — Netflix Series

Disco Inferno — Netflix Film

Donna! — Netflix Series

Elite: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Flashback — Netflix Film

Kandasamys: The Baby — Netflix FIlm

Ocean’s Eleven

Old Dads — Netflix Film

Surviving Paradise — Netflix Series

Vieran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris — Netflix Documentary

October 21st

Murder by Numbers

Only the Brave

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

October 22nd

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

October 23rd

Princess Power: Season 2 — Netflix Family

October 24th

Get Gotti — Netflix Documentary

Peter Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — Netflix Comedy

October 25th

Absolute Beginners — Netflix Series

Burning Betrayal — Netflix Film

Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

October 26th

Pluto — Netflix Anime

October 27th

Pain Hustlers — Netflix FIlm

Sister Death — Netflix Film

Tore — Netflix Series

Yellow Door: 90s Lo-fi Film Club — Netflix Documentary

October 28th

Castaway Diva — Netflix Series

October 29th

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2

October 30th

The Hateful Eight

Molly’s Game

October 31st

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — Netflix Comedy