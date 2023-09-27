New on Netflix Canada in October 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in October 2023.
Highlights for the month include Big Mouth Season 7, Elite Season 7, The Fall of House Usher, Lupin: Part 3, Life on our Planet and more.
Coming Soon
- OneFour: Against All Odds — Netflix Documentary
October 1st
- The Conjuring 2
- The Croods
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- The Forever: Purge
- Halloween: H20
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jigsaw
- Saw III
- Saw VI
- Scarface
- See for Me
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- Zombieland
October 2nd
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
October 3rd
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — Netflix Comedy
October 4th
- Beckham — Netflix Documentary
- Keys to the Heart — Netflix Film
- Race to the Summit — Netflix Documentary
October 5th
- Everything Now — Netflix Documentary
- Halloween II
- Khufiya — Netflix Film
- Lupin: Part 3 — Netflix Series
October 6th
- A Deadly Invitation — Netflix Film
- Ballerina — Netflix Film
- Fair Play — Netflix Film
October 7th
- Strong Girl Nam-soon — Netflix Series
October 9th
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law
October 10th
- Di4ries: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
- Last One Standing: Season 2 — Netflix Series
October 11th
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — Netflix Documentary
- Once Upon a Star — Netflix Film
Pact of Silence — Netflix Series
October 12th
- The Fall of the House of Usher — Netflix Series
- Good Night World — Netflix Anime
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — Netflix Family
October 13th
- The Conference — Netflix Film
- Ijogbon — Netflix Film
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
October 14th
- Freddy vs. Jason
October 15th
- Black Beauty Effect: Season 1
- Camp Courage — Netflix Documentary
- Haunter
- Friday the 13th
- Get Out
October 16th
- Oggy Oggy: Season 3 — Netflix Family
October 17th
- The Devil on Trial — Netflix Documentary
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — Netflix Comedy
- I Woke Up A Vampire — Netflix Series
October 18th
- Kaala Paani — Netflix Series
- Workin’ Moms: Season 7
October 19th
- Bodies — Netflix Series
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — Netflix Anime
- Crashing Eid — Netflix Series
- Crypto Boy — Netflix Film
- Neon — Netflix Series
October 20th
- Big Mouth: Season 7 — Netflix Series
- Creature — Netflix Series
- Disco Inferno — Netflix Film
- Donna! — Netflix Series
- Elite: Season 7 — Netflix Series
- Flashback — Netflix Film
- Kandasamys: The Baby — Netflix FIlm
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Old Dads — Netflix Film
- Surviving Paradise — Netflix Series
- Vieran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris — Netflix Documentary
October 21st
- Murder by Numbers
- Only the Brave
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Trolls
October 22nd
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
October 23rd
- Princess Power: Season 2 — Netflix Family
October 24th
- Get Gotti — Netflix Documentary
- Peter Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — Netflix Comedy
October 25th
- Absolute Beginners — Netflix Series
- Burning Betrayal — Netflix Film
- Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
October 26th
- Pluto — Netflix Anime
October 27th
- Pain Hustlers — Netflix FIlm
- Sister Death — Netflix Film
- Tore — Netflix Series
- Yellow Door: 90s Lo-fi Film Club — Netflix Documentary
October 28th
- Castaway Diva — Netflix Series
October 29th
- Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2
October 30th
- The Hateful Eight
- Molly’s Game
October 31st
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — Netflix Comedy