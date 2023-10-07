Telecom news roundup: Public Mobile’s 5G network deals [Sept.30-Oct.6]

Public Mobile has rolled out several deals on its 5G network, including a $50/60GB Canada-U.S. plan option. More details on the plans, as well as a recap of other telecom news from this week, are outlined below.

Business

TTC subway riders, including Bell and Telus customers, can now access 5G services at select stations and tunnels.

Xplore has expanded its internet services to 33,000 rural homes and businesses in Québec.

SaskTel has made its 5G network available to more than 40 cell towers across Saskatchewan.

Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, became the northernmost location in Canada to access in-community fibre technology this week after Northwestel launched its fibre internet services.

Eastlink has acquired Northern Ontario internet service provider NeoTech.

Government

The Government of Canada has joined the U.K., the U.S., Australia and Japan to launch the Global Coalition on Telecommunications.

Deals

Public Mobile is offering several discounts on its 5G plans until October 9th. More details are available here.

Chatr rolls out 15GB bonus data on select 3G and 4G plans. The offer expires on October 10th.