Xplore expands internet services to 33,000 Québec homes

Xplore has completed a major fibre internet project in Québec.

A new 2,700km fibre network connects 33,000 rural homes and businesses to fibre-to-the-premises internet. The homes and businesses are located in Pontiac, Les Sources, La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, La Tuque, Papineau and parts of Haut St-François.

The service will offer speeds up to one gigabit and allow residents to experience the benefits of fibre internet, including faster downloads, and smoother video conferencing, the company stated in a press release.

Xplore invested $132 million in the project and received support from Opération Haute Vitesse (Operation High Speed), a project from the Québec government that aims to connect 250,000 households with high-speed internet access.

“At Xplore, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and this fibre network rollout represents our commitment to delivering the best broadband experiences,” Rizwan Jamal, the company’s CEO said. “We understand the importance of reliable, high-speed internet in today’s world, and we’re here to ensure that our customers can make the most of rural living.”

The government’s operation also lent support to Vidéotron, which recently announced its own service expansion in the province.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Xplore