Koodo sends text to Greater Toronto Area customers about TTC subway coverage

Telus flanker brand Koodo has texted Greater Toronto Area (GTA) customers with an update regarding TTC subway coverage. The text says, “Starting in October, you’ll be able to talk, text and browse and more in select areas of the TTC subway system.” Telus customers likely received a similar text.

Ottawa recently ordered carriers to work together to ensure all TTC subway riders have connectivity by October 3rd, regardless of provider. Bell texted customers on September 27th, saying that service would be available in “select areas” of the subway.

Rogers customers have wireless access on the Downtown U line and Line 1. Spadina and Dupont stations also have service, but the connecting tunnels are not yet covered.

Rogers purchased the TTC’s the TTC’s wireless infrastructure in April, leading to a debate regarding all carriers getting access. The government has given carriers six months to provide coverage to all subway stations.

Have you received a text from your carrier regarding wirelesToronto’se on Toronto’s subway? Let us know in the comments below.