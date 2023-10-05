Eastlink acquires northern Ontario ISP NeoTech

Eastlink has taken over Northern Ontario internet provider NeoTech.

Jeff Gillham, Eastlink’s CEO, confirmed the sale in a press release.

“We promise NeoTech customers that we will work hard every day to earn their trust. We will therefore continue our investments, our growth and the development of the products and services offered by NeoTech,” Gillham said.

NeoTech’s website now directs visitors to Eastlink.

It’s unclear if the acquisition will change how much customers pay for services, which appears to be a concern among some NeoTech customers.

Under a post announcing the acquisition on Facebook, several customers took to the comment section to express their worries. “I hope I get to keep my same price. I left Eastlink to go to Neotech because my bill had tripled,” user Stephanie Torok wrote.

Eastlink’s takeover further shrinks the pool of independent players, which has significantly dwindled in the past year. Other mergers include Bell’s takeover of Distributel and EBOX, Telus’ acquisition of Start.ca and Altima, and Cogeco’s purchase of Oxio.

Source: Eastlink