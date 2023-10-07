Streaming in Canada on Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 2-8]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon’s Prime Video

Fast X

Original theatrical release date: May 19th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 6th, 2023

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

Dominic Toretto races to protect his family from Dante Reyes, the vengeful son of a drug lord.

Fast X was directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter series) and features returning Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel (Dom), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey) and John Cena (Jakob), while Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) join the cast.

Totally Killer [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 6th, 2023

Genre: Comedy horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

After accidentally travelling to the past, 17-year-old Jamie must work together with a teenage version of her mother to stop an infamous serial killer.

Totally Killer was directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat) and stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger), Lac la Hache, B.C.’s Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Vancouver.

Crave

Our Flag Means Death (Season 2)

Crave release date: October 5th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stede sets out to find his family while Blackbeard spirals into a deep depression.

Our Flag Means Death was created by David Jenkins (People of Earth) and stars Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), Ewan Bremner (Trainspotting), Joel Fry (Yesterday), Samson Kayo (Bloods), Nathan Foad (Newark), Vico Ortiz (The Sex Lives of College Girls) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit).

SmartLess: On the Road

HBO Max premiere date: May 23rd, 2023

Crave release date: October 5th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (40 to 50 minutes each)

Follow Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as they take their popular SmartLess podcast on an American tour. Special guests include late-night hosts Conan O’Brien and David Letterman and actors Will Ferrell (Anchorman) and Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting).

The Traitors Canada

TV broadcast release date: October 2nd, 2023 on CTV (first episode, new episodes every Monday)

Crave release date: October 7th, 2023 (new episodes every Saturday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: TBA

In a historic Montreal manor, an eclectic group of 20 Canadians compete in a murder mystery game to win $100,000, while hidden “Traitors” seek to eliminate their fellow guests.

The series is hosted by Drummondville, Quebec’s Karine Vanasse (Cardinal).

Disney+

The Boogeyman

Original theatrical release date: June 2nd, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: October 5th, 2023

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

While grieving the loss of the family matriarch, two sisters and their therapist father are forced to encounter a supernatural being that feeds on their pain.

Based on Stephen King’s 1973 short story of the same name, The Boogeyman was directed by Rob Savage (Host) and stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight).

Loki (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: October 5th, 2023 at 6pm PT/9pm ET (new episodes every Thursday at 6pm PT/9pm ET)

Genre: Sci-fi, superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Picking up right where the first season left off, Loki finds himself in the centre of a multiversal war.

Loki was created by Michael Waldron (Heels) and stars Tom Hiddleston (reprising the role of Loki from the Thor and Avengers films), Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Sophia Di Martino (Flowers), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) and the voice of Toronto’s Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series) as Miss Minutes.

Netflix

Beckham [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 4th, 2023

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (66 to 77 minutes each)

Featuring never-before-seen footage, this documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of famed footballer David Beckham.

The series was directed by Fisher Stevens (Palmer).

Fair Play [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 6th, 2023

Genre: Erotic thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

A recently engaged couple’s romance is threatened after an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund changes the power dynamics in their relationship.

Fair Play was written and directed by Chloe Domont (Ballers) and stars Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and Rich Sommer (Mad Men).

Lupin: Part 3 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 5th, 2023

Genre: Mystery thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (42 to 52 minutes each)

Now on the run, Assane must protect Claire and Raoul from afar while dealing with returning foes.

Inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin character, Lupin was created by George Kay (Criminal: UK) and François Uzan (Family Business) and stars Omar Sy (The Intouchables), Ludivine Sagnier (Swimming Pool) and Clotilde Hesme (Les Revenants).

Paramount+

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: October 4th, 2023

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Get an intimate look at the life and career of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.

