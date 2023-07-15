Telecom news roundup: Telus’ service outage [July 8-14]

Some Telus customers across Canada experienced a service outage earlier this week that impacted call and text services. The company confirmed an issue with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) calling, which has since been resolved.

More details, along with a roundup of some of the most important telecom stories, are outlined below.

Business

Bell and Cogeco have pulled advertising from Meta’s platforms over Bill C-18.

Rogers is facing lawsuits from two former employees over claims of wrongful dismissals.

Some Telus customers VoLTE calling faced problems earlier this week.

Weather events played a major role in service outages last year, a report from CIRA states.

Access Communications has brought faster download speeds to dozens of Saskatchewan communities.

SaskTel has expanded its 5G services to Kindersley and Melfort, Saskatchewan.

Telus is working with the Montreal Science Centre to upcycle old cell phones.

Rogers employees can now serve customers in multiple languages at retail locations.

Bell wants to trademark the shade of blue it uses in its logo.

Telus reports wireless and wireline growth in pre-released financial results for Q2, 2023.

Cogeco is negotiating an MVNO network agreement, CEO Philippe Jetté confirms.

Plan changes

Koodo has increased the cost of its 40GB plan to $62. Customers bringing their own devices will benefit from a bill credit.

Bell and Telus have increased their connection fee to $60, following in Rogers’ footsteps.

Government

The governments of Canada and Alberta invest $96 million in high-speed internet projects.

The federal government is also working with Ontario to bring high-speed internet access to 83 communities.

Deals

Chatr is offering new activations 5GB of bonus data for eight months.