Bell, Telus join Rogers in hiking connection fee to $60

Like clockwork, Bell and Telus have joined Rogers in increasing their connection fees to $60.

Rogers kicked off the most connection fee increase on June 30th when it raised the ‘Setup Service Fee’ charged by it and Fido from $50 to $60. As with past connection fee increases, it was only a matter of time before the other two members of the Big Three followed suit.

Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Plus now list a $60 connection fee on their respective websites. As before, customers can dodge the connection fee by shopping online. Both providers list the connection fee below their plans in the collapsable information section.

Bell and Virgin last increased their connection fees on July 7th, 2021. At the time, the fees went from $45 to $50.

Likewise, Telus and Koodo now list higher $60 connection fees on their websites. As before, customers can avoid the fees by shopping online. Telus details its fee in the hideable ‘terms and conditions’ section below its plans, while Koodo is more upfront and lists the connection fee right below the monthly cost of its plans.

Telus last increased its connection fee from $45 to $50 on July 29th, 2021.

Prior to that, the providers went from $40 connection fees to $45 in the fall of 2020.