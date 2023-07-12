Federal, Ontario governments announce $54 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to 83 communities

The governments of both Canada and Ontario are attempting to bring faster internet access to areas across the province through a newly announced investment.

The investment will total $54 million and will go towards funding Rogers’ pursuit of bringing high-speed internet to “more than 20,000 homes in 83 underserved communities in Ontario.” The investment is made up of both federal and provincial funding.

The new project comes as part of an existing partnership between Canada and Ontario’s governments, with the Canada–Ontario broadband partnership being announced back in July of 2021. This collaboration saw the two administrations support large fibre-based projects that granted 280,000 homes in Ontario high-speed internet access.

Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction set by the government of Canada, ensuring that 98 percent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent four years later.

The Government of Ontario is also looking to ensure every community has access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Government of Canada