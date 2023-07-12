Dozens of Saskatchewan communities can now access faster download speeds through Access Communications

Communities in rural Saskatchewan now have access to faster internet speeds through Access Communications Co-operative.

The company’s rural wireless network now brings 50 Mbps download speed and unlimited data to 100 seasonal areas, small towns, and First Nations. An additional 90 seasonal areas and towns can access a download speed of 100 Mbps, upload speed of 25Mbps and unlimited data.

Goodsoil, Horseshoe, and Reynaud are part of the dozens of communities that benefit from the announcement.

“Being at the lake, in small town Saskatchewan or in the country doesn’t mean you should have to sacrifice connectivity,” Carmela Haines, the president and CEO of Access, said.

The company it’s working to add more cell towers offering a download speed of 50Mbps by the end of this year.

Image credit: Access Communications

Source: Access Communications