Telus partners with Montreal Science Centre to collect and upcycle used devices

Telus has partnered with the Montreal Science Centre to collect, repair and upcycle used mobile devices.

On July 2nd, the organizations invited Montrealers and visitors to drop off their devices in exchange for free tickets to the Science Centre and participate in environmental protection workshops to educate youth and parents about the benefit of refurbishing and repairing existing products.

Quebec residents can always drop off their old devices at select Telus stores to recycle them. Telus has upcycled and recycled more than 3.5 million devices since 2005, and with the help of Mobile Klinik, prevented more than 750,00 devices from winding up in landfills.

Source: Telus