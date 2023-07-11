Governments of Canada and Alberta invest to bring high-speed internet access to 10,000 homes

The federal government and the Province of Alberta are investing $96 million to bring high-speed internet access to thousands of Alberta homes.

The funding is going towards Tough Country Communications, Telus, Stoney Nakoda Telecom, ATG Arrow Technology Group, Blood Tribe – Kainai Nation – Treaty 7, Missing Link Internet Inc., Wi-fibre Inc. and the Town of Rainbow Lake.

Collectively, the organizations will bring high-speed internet access to more than 10,000 homes in 46 remote and rural communities.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet will provide better education, health and economic opportunities and will ensure that rural and Indigenous communities are full partners in Alberta’s growing economy,” Nate Glubish, Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, said.

The investment is part of a $780 million commitment the two governments made in March 2022. The governments have also funded projects in West Bragg Creek and Tsuut’ina Nation under the commitment.

The federal government has a goal to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030. In March, Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said more than 90 percent of households have high-speed internet access. However, this doesn’t include many rural and remote communities.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada