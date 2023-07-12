SaskTel expands 5G access to Kindersley and Melfort

Residents of Kindersley and Melfort, Saskatchewan, can now access SaskTel’s 5G network on their mobile devices.

The network has data speeds up to 1.2Gbps, which will grow as the network “matures.”

“We are thrilled to bring the next generation of wireless technology to our customers in Kindersley and Melfort,” Chad Olson, SaskTel’s chief technology officer, said.

“With both our 5G and fibre optic broadband networks available in these communities, residents have access to the same communications tools and technologies as those living in larger urban centres in Saskatchewan and across Canada.”

The expansion is part of investments the company plans on making in 2023 and 2024.

Residents need a capable device and subscription to an eligible plan to access the 5G network.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel