Telus customers report mobile service problems across the country

Some Telus customers appear to be going through a service outage.

According to Downdetector.ca, problems appear to be occurring across the country. The website noted a spike in complaints starting around 10am ET/7am PT, which stayed consistent at the time of writing.

A majority of the complaints note an issue with mobile connectivity. However, users have taken to Twitter to share that their home phones and internet are also down.

Some of our Mobility customers using VoLTE may be experiencing intermittent issues impacting calls & text messages. Our team is working on a resolution as we speak, and you can subscribe to get updates at https://t.co/xgjsSXzhrw. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) July 11, 2023

Just before 2pm ET/11am PT today, Telus tweeted that some mobile customers using VoLTE might be experiencing issues with calls and texts. At the time of writing, Telus’ website only shows active outages in B.C. and Alberta, with the latest taking place in the evening hours of July 10th. It’s unclear why outages in other parts of the country aren’t reflected on the website.

@TELUSsupport @TELUS your service status is wrong on your site. There is still very much a service outage in NS. Calls still go through half the time and texts are barely working. Is it still down or not? — Ashley Chisholm (@akcbanana) July 11, 2023

Problems are also occurring with its flanker brand Koodo, with an uptake in recent reports on Downdetector’s website.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for more information.