Chatr offering 5GB of bonus data on 3G, 4G plans

The offer ends on July 17th

Nida Zafar
Jul 14, 202310:32 AM EDT 0 comments
Chatr logo on an iPhone

Chatr is offering new activations 5GB of bonus data for eight months.

The offer is available for 3G and 4G plans starting at $35/month.

Users can activate the bonus with the following 3G data, talk and text plans:

  • $50/month 10GB
  • $40/month 5GB
  • $35 a month 2.5GB

The bonus is also available under the following 4G plans:

  • $75/month 20GB
  • $65/month 15GB
  • $55/month 10GB
  • $45/month 5GB
  • $40/month 2.5GB
  • $35/month 1GB

The offer also requires users to sign up for auto-pay. The deal expires on July 17th. More details are available on Chatr’s website.

