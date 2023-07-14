Assassin’s Creeds haptic shirt wants you to feel ‘exclusive sensations’ while playing

In a strange but potentially possibly cool partnership, Ubisoft is working with OWO’s Haptic Gaming System to allow Assassin’s Creed Mirage players to feel what it’s like to get stabbed… or something.

This high-tech shirt gives players physical feedback on their bodies that match what’s going on in-game. While Mirage isn’t a virtual reality (VR) title, Ubisoft has still partnered with OWO on an Assassin’s Creed-branded version of the technology. The bundle includes the Assassin’s Creed-themed haptic shirt, a digital copy of Mirage, a charging cable (because, of course, you’ll need to charge your shirt), gel pads and the OWO device itself.

OWO’s website says the haptic shirt lets you “feel your precise movements when you take down your targets.” The description goes on to say that you’ll also “feel the consequences” attacks, hinting that you’ll probably experience some sort of a jolt if you take a bit of cold steel to the chest.

“Now, you will not impersonate Basim, you will be Basim. Use your uncanny skills to avoid being seen while seeking justice,” reads the description. Check out the unique technology that seems to be primarily designed for VR experiences in action below:

As you likely guessed, this intriguing piece of tech is rather pricey, coming in at €499 (about $740 CAD) for the normal version of the OWO Haptic Gaming System. The Assassin’s Creed Mirage version will likely cost slightly more, given it includes the game. The haptic vest isn’t yet available but is listed as coming soon on OWO’s website.

Image credit: OWO