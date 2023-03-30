Here’s what’s coming to Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+ in April

Each month MobileSyrup publishes several individual rundowns of the new content coming to streaming services. We also offer a curated guide of the hottest shows and movies hitting streaming services weekly.

However, if you don’t want to go through all of our links, here’s your TV guide-like round-up of everything coming to Crave, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Disney+ this month.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada, while a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99/month.

Crave subscriptions start at $19.99/month and includes HBO content access. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available. In this round-up, I don’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the titles cost an extra $5.99.

A Prime Video subscription costs $9.99 per month, and, lastly, Netflix is still on this list for those who continue to subscribe. Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free streaming or 4K content.

Coming Soon

Ex-Addicts Club — Netflix

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 — Netflix

April 1st

10,000 B.C. — Netflix

Catwoman — Netflix

Click — Netflix

Crash — Netflix

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — Netflix

Girls Trip — Netflix

How to Train Your Dragon 2 — Netflix

Jurassic Park — Netflix

Laurence Anyways — Netflix

Lego Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2 — Netflix

Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde — Netflix

The Many Saints of Newark — Netflix

Miracles from Heaven — Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Fallout — Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol — Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — Netflix

New York Minute — Netflix

Shark Tale — Netflix

Something’s Gotta Give — Netflix

Superbad — Netflix

Wild Wild West — Netflix

You Got Served — Netflix

Zathura: A Space Adventure — Netflix

Weather — Netflix

Jurassic World: Dominion — Crave

Master Liar: Episodes 1-3 — Crave

Risky Business — Crave

Monster High (new episodes) — Paramount Plus

April 2nd

War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix

April 3rd

American Dad (Season 19) — Disney+

April 4th

My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix

The Signing — Netflix

A Night at the Roxbury (movie) — Paramount Plus

Amazing Grace (documentary) — Paramount Plus

Bossy Bear (New episodes) — Paramount Plus

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (movie) — Paramount Plus

SpongeBob SquarePants (new episodes) — Paramount Plus

The Big Short (movie) — Paramount Plus

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie) — Paramount Plus

April 5th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix

Area21 — Live on Planet Earth (Special) — Disney+

The Crossover — Disney+

The Good Mothers — Disney+

The Pope Answers — Disney+

Predator: Bloodlines (Season 1) — Disney+

Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series (Season 1) — Disney+

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1) — Paramount Plus

Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabja — Prime Video

April 6th

Beef — Netflix

Reminiscence — Netflix

Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection: Season 1 — Crave

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1) — Paramount Plus

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares? — Prime Video

April 7th

Chupa — Netflix

Into the Storm — Netflix

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix

Oh Belinda — Netflix

Thicker Than Water — Netflix

Transatlantic — Netflix

Tiny Beautiful Things — Disney+

Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2B — Crave

Bring It On: Cheer Or Die — Crave

Marry F**k Kill — Crave

Monster Family 2 — Crave

The Black Phone — Crave

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed @ 8pm ET — Crave

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend — Crave

Parenthood — Crave

Crazy, Stupid, Love — Crave

Curly Sue — Crave

Catching Lightning (documentary) — Paramount Plus

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

De Viaje Con Los Derbez: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

El Internado: Las Cumbres: Season 3 (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

Code Name Banshee — Prime Video

Praise This — Prime Video

Sniper’s Eve: Fortress — Prime Video

Abandoned — Prime Video

April 8th

Hunger — Netflix

Spiral: From the Book of Saw — Netflix

April 10th

CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix

April 11th

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix

Yonder (Season 1) — Paramount Plus

Buddy Games (movie) — Paramount Plus

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — Paramount Plus

Missing Link (movie) — Paramount Plus

Primal (movie) — Paramount Plus

Save Me (all seasons) — Paramount Plus

Voice (Season 1-2) — Paramount Plus

Signal (Season 1) — Paramount Plus

Transformers: The Last Knight (movie) — Paramount Plus

April 12th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix

Celeste Barber Fine, thanks — Netflix

Operation: Nation — Netflix

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix

Atomu No Ko (Season 1) — Disney+

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog — Disney+

The First Responders (Season 1) — Disney+

Justified (Seasons 1-6) — Disney+

Little Mosque on the Prairie (Seasons 1-6) — Disney+

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) — Disney+

Rennervations — Disney+

Tá Tudo Certo — Disney+

Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary) — Paramount Plus

True to Love (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

April 13th

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix

Florida Man — Netflix

Obsession — Netflix

Soltos: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

April 14th

Phenomena — Netflix

Queenmaker — Netflix

Queens on the Run — Netflix

Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (short) — Crave

Ozur Dilerim — Crave

Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Jo Koy — Crave

Law & Order: Seasons 11 &12 — Crave

Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 4, Episode 1 @11pm ET — Crave

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist: Season 1 — Crave

Blade of the 47 Ronin — Crave

None — Crave

Blindspotting: Season 2, Episodes 1-2 — Crave

21 Jump Street — Crave

22 Jump Street — Crave

Boyz N’ The Hood — Crave

Casper — Crave

Pumping Iron — Crave

Raw Deal– Crave

Something Borrowed — Crave

Waco: The Aftermath (limited series premiere) — Paramount Plus

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie) — Paramount Plus

Rugrats (New season) — Paramount Plus

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Salade Grecque (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Pearl — Prime Video

April 15th

Bolduc, La — Netflix

Doctor Cha — Netflix

Le mirage — Netflix

April 16th

The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix

Barry: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @10pm/10:30pm ET — Crave

The 100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 1 @8pm ET — Crave

April 17th

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix

752 Is Not A Number — Crave

Till — Prime Video

April 18th

Better Call Saul: Season 6 — Netflix

How to Get Rich — Netflix

Longest Third Date — Netflix

Bossy Bear (new episode block) — Paramount Plus

Cirque Du Soleil Worlds Away (movie) — Paramount Plus

Corozonada (The Lottery) (movie) — Paramount Plus

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (movie) — Paramount Plus

Strangers: Prey at Night (movie) — Paramount Plus

The Italian Job (movie) — Paramount Plus

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Neeyat — Prime Video

April 19th

Chimp Empire — Netflix

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix

Alone (Season 6) — Disney+

Doctor Lawyer (Season 1) — Disney+

The Owl House (Season 3, all episodes) — Disney+

My Family: S1 (New Episode) — Disney+

Mascara Contra Caballero (Season 1) — Disney+

Mr. Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) [Star] — Disney+

Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta/What We Lose to Love (Season 1) — Disney+

April 20th

42 — Netflix

The Diplomat — Netflix

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix

Quasi — Disney+

Mrs. Davis: Season 1, episodes 1-4 — Crave

Fired on Mars: Season 1, episodes 1-2 — Crave

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2) — Paramount Plus

Bromates (movie) — Paramount Plus

April 21st

8 Mile — Netflix

A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix

Chokehold — Netflix

Erin Brockovich — Netflix

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — Netflix

One More Time — Netflix

Rough Diamonds — Netflix

The Ark: Season 1 — Crave

Astro Boy — Crave

Jerry Maguire — Crave

One Year Off– Crave

The Angry Birds Movie — Crave

The Craft — Crave

The Banshees of Inisherin — Crave

Summer with Hope — Crave

1-800-Hot-Nite (movie) — Paramount Plus

Dead Ringers (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

Wild Isles: Season 1 (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

Vendetta — Prime Video

Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan — Prime Video

April 22nd

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — Netflix

Stowaway — Netflix

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1) — Disney+

Wild Australia (Season 1) — Disney+

Nasha (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

ONEFC: One Fight Night 9 — Prime Video

April 23rd

Somebody Somewhere: Season 2 @10:30pm ET — Crave

From (Season 2) — Paramount Plus

April 24th

Gunda — Crave

Crank — Prime Video

April 25th

John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix

Matildas: The World at Our Feet

Saint X — Disney+

Sam: Ein Sachse/Sam: A Saxon (Season 1) — Disney+

The 1619 Project — Disney+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, shorts) — Disney+

Backtrace (movie) — Paramount Plus

Blaze and the Moster Machines (new episode block) — Paramount Plus

April 26th

The Good Bad Mother — Netflix

Kiss, Kiss — Netflix

Love After Music — Netflix

Malignant — Crave

Anything for Fame (documentary) — Paramount Plus

April 27th

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix

The Matchmaker — Netflix

The Nurse — Netflix

Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix

Love & Death — Crave

April 28th

AKA — Netflix

InuYasha: Season 6 — Netflix

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix

Peter Pan & Wendy — Disney+

Call Jane — Crave

MVP — Crave

The Iron Giant — Crave

MTV’s EX on the Beach: Couples: Season 6 — Crave

Heavy Rescue 401: Season 7 — Crave

Fifty Shades Darker — Crave

Split — Crave

Anything for Fame (documentary) — Paramount Plus

Citadel (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

LOL: The Last One Laughing (De): Season 4 (Amazon) — Prime Video

April 30th