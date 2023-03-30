fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+ in April

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 30, 20237:05 PM EDT
Each month MobileSyrup publishes several individual rundowns of the new content coming to streaming services. We also offer a curated guide of the hottest shows and movies hitting streaming services weekly.

However, if you don’t want to go through all of our links, here’s your TV guide-like round-up of everything coming to Crave, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Disney+ this month.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada, while a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99/month.

Crave subscriptions start at $19.99/month and includes HBO content access. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available. In this round-up, I don’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the titles cost an extra $5.99.

A Prime Video subscription costs $9.99 per month, and, lastly, Netflix is still on this list for those who continue to subscribe. Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free streaming or 4K content.

Coming Soon

  • Ex-Addicts Club — Netflix 
  • Welcome to Eden: Season 2 — Netflix 

April 1st

  • 10,000 B.C. — Netflix 
  • Catwoman — Netflix 
  • Click — Netflix 
  • Crash — Netflix 
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — Netflix 
  • Girls Trip — Netflix 
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 — Netflix 
  • Jurassic Park — Netflix 
  • Laurence Anyways — Netflix 
  • Lego Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2 — Netflix 
  • Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde — Netflix 
  • The Many Saints of Newark — Netflix 
  • Miracles from Heaven — Netflix 
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout — Netflix 
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol — Netflix 
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — Netflix 
  • New York Minute — Netflix 
  • Shark Tale — Netflix 
  • Something’s Gotta Give — Netflix 
  • Superbad — Netflix 
  • Wild Wild West — Netflix 
  • You Got Served — Netflix 
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure — Netflix 
  • Weather — Netflix 
  • Jurassic World: Dominion — Crave
  • Master Liar: Episodes 1-3 — Crave
  • Risky Business — Crave
  • Monster High (new episodes) — Paramount Plus

April 2nd

  • War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix 

April 3rd

  • American Dad (Season 19) — Disney+

April 4th

  • My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix 
  • The Signing — Netflix 
  • A Night at the Roxbury (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Amazing Grace (documentary) — Paramount Plus
  • Bossy Bear (New episodes) — Paramount Plus
  • Mission: Impossible — Fallout (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • SpongeBob SquarePants (new episodes) — Paramount Plus
  • The Big Short (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie) — Paramount Plus

April 5th

  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix 
  • Area21 — Live on Planet Earth (Special)  — Disney+
  • The Crossover — Disney+
  • The Good Mothers — Disney+
  • The Pope Answers — Disney+
  • Predator: Bloodlines (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series (Season 1) — Disney+
  • The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
  • Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabja — Prime Video

April 6th

  • Beef — Netflix 
  • Reminiscence — Netflix 
  • Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection: Season 1 — Crave
  • Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
  • Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares? — Prime Video

April 7th

  • Chupa — Netflix 
  • Into the Storm — Netflix 
  • Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix 
  • Oh Belinda — Netflix 
  • Thicker Than Water — Netflix 
  • Transatlantic — Netflix 
  • Tiny Beautiful Things — Disney+
  • Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2B — Crave
  • Bring It On: Cheer Or Die — Crave
  • Marry F**k Kill — Crave
  • Monster Family 2 — Crave
  • The Black Phone — Crave
  • Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed @ 8pm ET — Crave
  • Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend — Crave
  • Parenthood — Crave
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love — Crave
  • Curly Sue — Crave
  • Catching Lightning (documentary) — Paramount Plus
  • Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • De Viaje Con Los Derbez: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • El Internado: Las Cumbres: Season 3 (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
  • Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
  • Code Name Banshee — Prime Video
  • Praise This — Prime Video
  • Sniper’s Eve: Fortress — Prime Video
  • Abandoned — Prime Video

April 8th

  • Hunger — Netflix 
  • Spiral: From the Book of Saw — Netflix 

April 10th

  • CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix 

April 11th

  • Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix 
  • Yonder (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
  • Buddy Games (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — Paramount Plus
  • Missing Link (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Primal (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Save Me (all seasons) — Paramount Plus
  • Voice (Season 1-2) — Paramount Plus
  • Signal (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
  • Transformers: The Last Knight (movie) — Paramount Plus

April 12th

  • American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix 
  • Celeste Barber Fine, thanks — Netflix 
  • Operation: Nation — Netflix 
  • Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix 
  • Atomu No Ko (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog — Disney+
  • The First Responders (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Justified (Seasons 1-6)  — Disney+
  • Little Mosque on the Prairie (Seasons 1-6)  — Disney+
  • Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Rennervations — Disney+
  • Tá Tudo Certo — Disney+
  • Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary) — Paramount Plus
  • True to Love (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

April 13th

  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix 
  • Florida Man — Netflix 
  • Obsession — Netflix 
  • Soltos: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video

April 14th

  • Phenomena — Netflix 
  • Queenmaker — Netflix 
  • Queens on the Run — Netflix 
  • Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix 
  • Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (short) — Crave
  • Ozur Dilerim — Crave
  • Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Jo Koy — Crave
  • Law & Order: Seasons 11 &12 — Crave
  • Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 4, Episode 1 @11pm ET — Crave
  • The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist: Season 1 — Crave
  • Blade of the 47 Ronin — Crave
  • None — Crave
  • Blindspotting: Season 2, Episodes 1-2 — Crave
  • 21 Jump Street — Crave
  • 22 Jump Street — Crave
  • Boyz N’ The Hood — Crave
  • Casper — Crave
  • Pumping Iron — Crave
  • Raw  Deal– Crave
  • Something Borrowed — Crave
  • Waco: The Aftermath (limited series premiere) — Paramount Plus
  • Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Rugrats (New season) — Paramount Plus
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Salade Grecque (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Pearl — Prime Video

April 15th

  • Bolduc, La — Netflix 
  • Doctor Cha — Netflix 
  • Le mirage — Netflix 

April 16th

  • The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix 
  • Barry: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @10pm/10:30pm ET — Crave
  • The 100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 1 @8pm ET — Crave

April 17th

  • Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix 
  • 752 Is Not A Number — Crave
  • Till — Prime Video

April 18th

  • Better Call Saul: Season 6 — Netflix 
  • How to Get Rich — Netflix 
  • Longest Third Date — Netflix 
  • Bossy Bear (new episode block) — Paramount Plus
  • Cirque Du Soleil Worlds Away (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Corozonada (The Lottery) (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Strangers: Prey at Night (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • The Italian Job (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Neeyat — Prime Video

April 19th

  • Chimp Empire — Netflix 
  • Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix 
  • Alone (Season 6) — Disney+
  • Doctor Lawyer (Season 1) — Disney+
  • The Owl House (Season 3, all episodes) — Disney+
  • My Family: S1 (New Episode) — Disney+
  • Mascara Contra Caballero (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Mr. Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) [Star] — Disney+
  • Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta/What We Lose to Love (Season 1) — Disney+

April 20th

  • 42 — Netflix 
  • The Diplomat — Netflix 
  • Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix 
  • Quasi — Disney+
  • Mrs. Davis: Season 1, episodes 1-4 — Crave
  • Fired on Mars: Season 1, episodes 1-2 — Crave
  • Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2) — Paramount Plus
  • Bromates (movie) — Paramount Plus

April 21st

  • 8 Mile — Netflix 
  • A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix 
  • Chokehold — Netflix 
  • Erin Brockovich — Netflix 
  • Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — Netflix 
  • One More Time — Netflix 
  • Rough Diamonds — Netflix 
  • The Ark: Season 1 — Crave
  • Astro Boy — Crave
  • Jerry Maguire — Crave
  • One Year Off– Crave
  • The Angry Birds Movie — Crave
  • The Craft — Crave
  • The Banshees of Inisherin — Crave
  • Summer with Hope — Crave
  • 1-800-Hot-Nite (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Dead Ringers (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • Wild Isles: Season 1 (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
  • Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
  • Vendetta — Prime Video
  • Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan — Prime Video

April 22nd

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — Netflix 
  • Stowaway — Netflix 
  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Wild Australia (Season 1) — Disney+
  • Nasha (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
  • ONEFC: One Fight Night 9 — Prime Video

April 23rd

  • Somebody Somewhere: Season 2 @10:30pm ET — Crave
  • From (Season 2) — Paramount Plus

April 24th

  • Gunda — Crave
  • Crank — Prime Video

April 25th

  • John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix 
  • Matildas: The World at Our Feet
  • Saint X — Disney+
  • Sam: Ein Sachse/Sam: A Saxon (Season 1)  — Disney+
  • The 1619 Project — Disney+
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, shorts) — Disney+
  • Backtrace (movie) — Paramount Plus
  • Blaze and the Moster Machines (new episode block) — Paramount Plus

April 26th

  • The Good Bad Mother — Netflix 
  • Kiss, Kiss — Netflix 
  • Love After Music — Netflix 
  • Malignant — Crave
  • Anything for Fame (documentary) — Paramount Plus

April 27th

  • Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix 
  • The Matchmaker — Netflix 
  • The Nurse — Netflix 
  • Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix 
  • Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix 
  • Love & Death — Crave

April 28th

  • AKA — Netflix 
  • InuYasha: Season 6 — Netflix 
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix 
  • Peter Pan & Wendy — Disney+
  • Call Jane — Crave
  • MVP — Crave
  • The Iron Giant — Crave
  • MTV’s EX on the Beach: Couples: Season 6 — Crave
  • Heavy Rescue 401: Season 7 — Crave
  • Fifty Shades Darker — Crave
  • Split — Crave
  • Anything for Fame (documentary) — Paramount Plus
  • Citadel (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
  • LOL: The Last One Laughing (De): Season 4 (Amazon) — Prime Video

April 30th

  • Clock [Star] — Disney+
  • Fatal Attraction (series premiere) — Paramount Plus

