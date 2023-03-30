Here’s what’s coming to Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+ in April

Each month MobileSyrup publishes several individual rundowns of the new content coming to streaming services. We also offer a curated guide of the hottest shows and movies hitting streaming services weekly.
However, if you don’t want to go through all of our links, here’s your TV guide-like round-up of everything coming to Crave, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Disney+ this month.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada, while a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99/month.
Crave subscriptions start at $19.99/month and includes HBO content access. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available. In this round-up, I don’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the titles cost an extra $5.99.
A Prime Video subscription costs $9.99 per month, and, lastly, Netflix is still on this list for those who continue to subscribe. Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free streaming or 4K content.
Coming Soon
- Ex-Addicts Club — Netflix
- Welcome to Eden: Season 2 — Netflix
April 1st
- 10,000 B.C. — Netflix
- Catwoman — Netflix
- Click — Netflix
- Crash — Netflix
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — Netflix
- Girls Trip — Netflix
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 — Netflix
- Jurassic Park — Netflix
- Laurence Anyways — Netflix
- Lego Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2 — Netflix
- Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde — Netflix
- The Many Saints of Newark — Netflix
- Miracles from Heaven — Netflix
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout — Netflix
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol — Netflix
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — Netflix
- New York Minute — Netflix
- Shark Tale — Netflix
- Something’s Gotta Give — Netflix
- Superbad — Netflix
- Wild Wild West — Netflix
- You Got Served — Netflix
- Zathura: A Space Adventure — Netflix
- Weather — Netflix
- Jurassic World: Dominion — Crave
- Master Liar: Episodes 1-3 — Crave
- Risky Business — Crave
- Monster High (new episodes) — Paramount Plus
April 2nd
- War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix
April 3rd
- American Dad (Season 19) — Disney+
April 4th
- My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix
- The Signing — Netflix
- A Night at the Roxbury (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Amazing Grace (documentary) — Paramount Plus
- Bossy Bear (New episodes) — Paramount Plus
- Mission: Impossible — Fallout (movie) — Paramount Plus
- SpongeBob SquarePants (new episodes) — Paramount Plus
- The Big Short (movie) — Paramount Plus
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie) — Paramount Plus
April 5th
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix
- Area21 — Live on Planet Earth (Special) — Disney+
- The Crossover — Disney+
- The Good Mothers — Disney+
- The Pope Answers — Disney+
- Predator: Bloodlines (Season 1) — Disney+
- Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series (Season 1) — Disney+
- The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
- Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabja — Prime Video
April 6th
- Beef — Netflix
- Reminiscence — Netflix
- Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection: Season 1 — Crave
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
- Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares? — Prime Video
April 7th
- Chupa — Netflix
- Into the Storm — Netflix
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix
- Oh Belinda — Netflix
- Thicker Than Water — Netflix
- Transatlantic — Netflix
- Tiny Beautiful Things — Disney+
- Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2B — Crave
- Bring It On: Cheer Or Die — Crave
- Marry F**k Kill — Crave
- Monster Family 2 — Crave
- The Black Phone — Crave
- Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed @ 8pm ET — Crave
- Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend — Crave
- Parenthood — Crave
- Crazy, Stupid, Love — Crave
- Curly Sue — Crave
- Catching Lightning (documentary) — Paramount Plus
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- El Internado: Las Cumbres: Season 3 (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- Code Name Banshee — Prime Video
- Praise This — Prime Video
- Sniper’s Eve: Fortress — Prime Video
- Abandoned — Prime Video
April 8th
- Hunger — Netflix
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw — Netflix
April 10th
- CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix
April 11th
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix
- Yonder (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
- Buddy Games (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — Paramount Plus
- Missing Link (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Primal (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Save Me (all seasons) — Paramount Plus
- Voice (Season 1-2) — Paramount Plus
- Signal (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
- Transformers: The Last Knight (movie) — Paramount Plus
April 12th
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix
- Celeste Barber Fine, thanks — Netflix
- Operation: Nation — Netflix
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix
- Atomu No Ko (Season 1) — Disney+
- Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog — Disney+
- The First Responders (Season 1) — Disney+
- Justified (Seasons 1-6) — Disney+
- Little Mosque on the Prairie (Seasons 1-6) — Disney+
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) — Disney+
- Rennervations — Disney+
- Tá Tudo Certo — Disney+
- Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary) — Paramount Plus
- True to Love (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
April 13th
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix
- Florida Man — Netflix
- Obsession — Netflix
- Soltos: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
April 14th
- Phenomena — Netflix
- Queenmaker — Netflix
- Queens on the Run — Netflix
- Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (short) — Crave
- Ozur Dilerim — Crave
- Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Jo Koy — Crave
- Law & Order: Seasons 11 &12 — Crave
- Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 4, Episode 1 @11pm ET — Crave
- The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist: Season 1 — Crave
- Blade of the 47 Ronin — Crave
- None — Crave
- Blindspotting: Season 2, Episodes 1-2 — Crave
- 21 Jump Street — Crave
- 22 Jump Street — Crave
- Boyz N’ The Hood — Crave
- Casper — Crave
- Pumping Iron — Crave
- Raw Deal– Crave
- Something Borrowed — Crave
- Waco: The Aftermath (limited series premiere) — Paramount Plus
- Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie) — Paramount Plus
- Rugrats (New season) — Paramount Plus
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Salade Grecque (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Pearl — Prime Video
April 15th
- Bolduc, La — Netflix
- Doctor Cha — Netflix
- Le mirage — Netflix
April 16th
- The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix
- Barry: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @10pm/10:30pm ET — Crave
- The 100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 1 @8pm ET — Crave
April 17th
- Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix
- 752 Is Not A Number — Crave
- Till — Prime Video
April 18th
- Better Call Saul: Season 6 — Netflix
- How to Get Rich — Netflix
- Longest Third Date — Netflix
- Bossy Bear (new episode block) — Paramount Plus
- Cirque Du Soleil Worlds Away (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Corozonada (The Lottery) (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Strangers: Prey at Night (movie) — Paramount Plus
- The Italian Job (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Neeyat — Prime Video
April 19th
- Chimp Empire — Netflix
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix
- Alone (Season 6) — Disney+
- Doctor Lawyer (Season 1) — Disney+
- The Owl House (Season 3, all episodes) — Disney+
- My Family: S1 (New Episode) — Disney+
- Mascara Contra Caballero (Season 1) — Disney+
- Mr. Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) [Star] — Disney+
- Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta/What We Lose to Love (Season 1) — Disney+
April 20th
- 42 — Netflix
- The Diplomat — Netflix
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix
- Quasi — Disney+
- Mrs. Davis: Season 1, episodes 1-4 — Crave
- Fired on Mars: Season 1, episodes 1-2 — Crave
- Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2) — Paramount Plus
- Bromates (movie) — Paramount Plus
April 21st
- 8 Mile — Netflix
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix
- Chokehold — Netflix
- Erin Brockovich — Netflix
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — Netflix
- One More Time — Netflix
- Rough Diamonds — Netflix
- The Ark: Season 1 — Crave
- Astro Boy — Crave
- Jerry Maguire — Crave
- One Year Off– Crave
- The Angry Birds Movie — Crave
- The Craft — Crave
- The Banshees of Inisherin — Crave
- Summer with Hope — Crave
- 1-800-Hot-Nite (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Dead Ringers (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori: Season 3 (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- Wild Isles: Season 1 (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- Vendetta — Prime Video
- Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan — Prime Video
April 22nd
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — Netflix
- Stowaway — Netflix
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1) — Disney+
- Wild Australia (Season 1) — Disney+
- Nasha (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- ONEFC: One Fight Night 9 — Prime Video
April 23rd
- Somebody Somewhere: Season 2 @10:30pm ET — Crave
- From (Season 2) — Paramount Plus
April 24th
- Gunda — Crave
- Crank — Prime Video
April 25th
- John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet
- Saint X — Disney+
- Sam: Ein Sachse/Sam: A Saxon (Season 1) — Disney+
- The 1619 Project — Disney+
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, shorts) — Disney+
- Backtrace (movie) — Paramount Plus
- Blaze and the Moster Machines (new episode block) — Paramount Plus
April 26th
- The Good Bad Mother — Netflix
- Kiss, Kiss — Netflix
- Love After Music — Netflix
- Malignant — Crave
- Anything for Fame (documentary) — Paramount Plus
April 27th
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix
- The Matchmaker — Netflix
- The Nurse — Netflix
- Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix
- Love & Death — Crave
April 28th
- AKA — Netflix
- InuYasha: Season 6 — Netflix
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix
- Peter Pan & Wendy — Disney+
- Call Jane — Crave
- MVP — Crave
- The Iron Giant — Crave
- MTV’s EX on the Beach: Couples: Season 6 — Crave
- Heavy Rescue 401: Season 7 — Crave
- Fifty Shades Darker — Crave
- Split — Crave
- Anything for Fame (documentary) — Paramount Plus
- Citadel (Amazon Original) — Prime Video
- LOL: The Last One Laughing (De): Season 4 (Amazon) — Prime Video
April 30th
- Clock [Star] — Disney+
- Fatal Attraction (series premiere) — Paramount Plus