New on Prime Video Canada: April 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and April 2023 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):
April 5th
- Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original)
- Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabja
April 6th
- Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares?
April 7th
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original)
- On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original)
- Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original)
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- El Internado: Las Cumbres: Season 3 (Exclusive Content)
- Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
- Code Name Banshee
- Praise This
- Sniper’s Eve: Fortress
- Abandoned
April 12th
True to Love (Exclusive Content)
April 13th
- Soltos: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
April 14th
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Amazon Original)
- Salade Grecque (Amazon Original)
- Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original)
- Pearl
April 17th
- Till
April 18th
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original)
- Neeyat
April 21st
- Dead Ringers (Amazon Original)
- Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original)
- LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- Wild Isles: Season 1 (Exclusive Content)
- Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
- Vendetta
- Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan
April 22nd
- Nasha (Exclusive Content)
- ONEFC: One Fight Night 9
April 24th
- Crank
April 28th
- Citadel (Amazon Original)
- LOL: The Last One Laughing (De): Season 4 (Amazon)
Prime Video Channels
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ (April 6th)
Blindspotting S2 on STARZ (April 14th)
Grace S3 on BritBox (April 20th)
From on Paramount+ (April 23rd)
Scott’s Vacation House on STACKTV (April 24th)
Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (April 30th)
Leaving Prime Video April
- War With Grandpa (April 1st)
- Bad Boys II (April 2nd)
- Aamhi Doghi (April 5th)
- Amazon Riders (April 5th)
- Gretel and Hansel (April 6th)
- Minari (April 11th)
- The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town (April 14th)
- The First 48 (April 14th)
- Chaos Walking (April 14th)
- The Looming Tower (April 18th)
- Stowaway (April 21st)
- The First 48 (April 28th)
Prime Video is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more and costs $99 per year alongside your Amazon Prime subscription.
Prime Video is also supporting the Canadian Women’s Foundation with its ‘Watch to Give Back’ initiative this month. Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to the Canadian Woman’s Foundation from March 1st to 31st.
These are the titles:
- 9 to 5
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Hidden Figures
- Turning Red
- Waiting to Exhale
- Wild
- Eighth Grade
- Hustlers
- Lady Bird
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Girl’s Trip
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- She Said
- Woman King
- A League of Their Own
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Julie & Julia
- Little Women (2019)
- Return of Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile
- Sense And Sensibility
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Miss Congeniality
- Wonder Woman 1984
