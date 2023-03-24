New on Prime Video Canada: April 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and April 2023 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

April 5th

Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original)

Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabja

April 6th

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares?

April 7th

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original)

On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original)

Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original)

De Viaje Con Los Derbez: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

El Internado: Las Cumbres: Season 3 (Exclusive Content)

Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

Code Name Banshee

Praise This

Sniper’s Eve: Fortress

Abandoned

April 12th

True to Love (Exclusive Content)

April 13th

Soltos: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

April 14th

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Amazon Original)

Salade Grecque (Amazon Original)

Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original)

Pearl

April 17th

Till

April 18th

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original)

Neeyat

April 21st

Dead Ringers (Amazon Original)

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original)

LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

Wild Isles: Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

Vendetta

Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan

April 22nd

Nasha (Exclusive Content)

ONEFC: One Fight Night 9

April 24th

Crank

April 28th

Citadel (Amazon Original)

LOL: The Last One Laughing (De): Season 4 (Amazon)

Prime Video Channels

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ (April 6th)

Blindspotting S2 on STARZ (April 14th)

Grace S3 on BritBox (April 20th)

From on Paramount+ (April 23rd)

Scott’s Vacation House on STACKTV (April 24th)

Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (April 30th)

Leaving Prime Video April

War With Grandpa (April 1st)

Bad Boys II (April 2nd)

Aamhi Doghi (April 5th)

Amazon Riders (April 5th)

Gretel and Hansel (April 6th)

Minari (April 11th)

The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town (April 14th)

The First 48 (April 14th)

Chaos Walking (April 14th)

The Looming Tower (April 18th)

Stowaway (April 21st)

The First 48 (April 28th)

Prime Video is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more and costs $99 per year alongside your Amazon Prime subscription.

Prime Video is also supporting the Canadian Women’s Foundation with its ‘Watch to Give Back’ initiative this month. Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to the Canadian Woman’s Foundation from March 1st to 31st.

These are the titles:

9 to 5

Bend it Like Beckham

Hidden Figures

Turning Red

Waiting to Exhale

Wild

Eighth Grade

Hustlers

Lady Bird

Akeelah and the Bee

Girl’s Trip

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

She Said

Woman King

A League of Their Own

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Julie & Julia

Little Women (2019)

Return of Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile

Sense And Sensibility

Mad Max: Fury Road

Miss Congeniality

Wonder Woman 1984

Image credit: Amazon