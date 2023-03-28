New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2023

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada this April.
Highlights include Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1), From (Season 2), Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2) and Fatal Attraction (series premiere).
April 1st
- Monster High (new episodes)
April 4th
- A Night at the Roxbury (movie)
- Amazing Grace (documentary)
- Bossy Bear (New episodes)
- Mission: Impossible — Fallout (movie)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (new episodes)
- The Big Short (movie)
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie)
April 5th
- The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
April 6th
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1)
April 7th
- Catching Lightning (documentary)
April 11th
- Yonder (Season 1)
- Buddy Games (movie)
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Missing Link (movie)
- Primal (movie)
- Save Me (all seasons)
- Voice (Season 1-2)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (movie)
April 12th
- Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)
April 14th
- Waco: The Aftermath (limited series premiere)
- Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie)
- Rugrats (New season)
April 18th
- Bossy Bear (new episode block)
- Cirque Du Soleil Worlds Away (movie)
- Corozonada (The Lottery) (movie)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (movie)
- Strangers: Prey at Night (movie)
- The Italian Job (movie)
April 20th
- Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2)
- Bromates (movie)
April 21st
- 1-800-Hot-Nite (movie)
April 23rd
- From (Season 2)
April 25th
- Backtrace (movie)
- Blaze and the Moster Machines (new episode block)
April 28th
- Anything for Fame (documentary)
April 30th
- Fatal Attraction (series premiere)
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in March here. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: Paramount