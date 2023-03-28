fbpx
New on Crave: April 2023

Check out what's coming to Crave in April

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 28, 202312:28 PM EDT
Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in April (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in April 2023:

April 1st

  • Jurassic World: Dominion
  • Master Liar: Episodes 1-3
  • Risky Business — Starz

April 6th

  • Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection: Season 1

April 7th

  • Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2B
  • Bring It On: Cheer Or Die
  • Marry F**k Kill
  • Monster Family 2
  • The Black Phone
  • Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed @ 8pm ET
  • Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend — Starz
  • Parenthood — Starz 
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love — Starz 
  • Curly Sue — Starz 

April 14th

  • Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Jo Koy
  • Law & Order: Seasons 11 &12
  • Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 4, Episode 1 @11pm ET
  • The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist: Season 1
  • Blade of the 47 Ronin
  • None
  • Blindspotting: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
  • 21 Jump Street — Starz 
  • 22 Jump Street — Starz 
  • Boyz N’ The Hood — Starz 
  • Casper  
  • Pumping Iron — Starz
  • Raw  Deal — Starz 
  • Something Borrowed — Starz 

April 16th

  • Barry: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @10pm/10:30pm ET
  • The 100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 1 @8pm ET

April 17th

  • 752 Is Not A Number

April 20th

  • Mrs. Davis: Season 1, episodes 1-4
  • Fired on Mars: Season 1, episodes 1-2

April 21st

  • The Ark: Season 1
  • Astro Boy
  • Jerry Maguire — Starz
  • One Year Off — Starz 
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • The Craft — Starz 
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Summer with Hope

April 23rd

  • Somebody Somewhere: Season 2 @10:30pm ET

April 24th

  • Gunda

April 26th

  • Malignant

April 27th

  • Love & Death

April 28

  • Call Jane
  • MVP
  • The Iron Giant
  • MTV’s EX on the Beach: Couples: Season 6
  • Heavy Rescue 401: Season 7
  • Fifty Shades Darker — Starz
  • Split — Starz 

What’s leaving Crave in April

  • Reminiscence (April 4th)
  • Stage Fright (April 5th)
  • 50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. Kraus (April 7th)
  • Rogue Hostage (April 9th)
  • Spiral: From the Book of Saw (April 13th)
  • Crutch (April 17th)
  • Siberia (April 17th)
  • Cinema Toast: Season 1 (April 19th)
  • Sasquatch: Season 1 (April 19th)
  • Scary Movie (April 19th)
  • Scary Movie 2 (April 19th)
  • Scary Movie 3 (April 19th)
  • Scary Movie 4 (April 19th)
  • Scary Movie 5 (April 19th)
  • Malignant (April 26th)
    Free Guy (April 28th)
  • A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (April 30th)
  • After Dark, My Sweet (April 30th)
  • Angel Heart (April 30th)
  • August: Osage County (April 30th)
  • Belle (April 30th)
  • Big Miracle (April 30th)
  • Boogie (April 30th)
  • Four Christmases (April 30th)
  • Friday Night Lights (2004) (April 30th)
  • Grizzly Man (April 30th)
  • I Am Ali (April 30th)
  • I Heart Huckabees (April 30th)
  • Land (April 30th)
  • Letters to Juliet (April 30th)
  • Minions (April 30th)
  • Monsoon Wedding (April 30th)
  • Peacock (April 30th)
  • Red (April 30th)
  • Red 2 (April 30th)
  • Ride the Eagle (April 30th)
  • Riders of Justice (April 30th)
  • Rio (April 30th)
  • Rio 2 (April 30th)
  • Snowpiercer (April 30th)
  • Spirit Untamed (April 30th)
  • Super Troopers (April 30th)
  • Super Troopers 2 (April 30th)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (April 30th)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (April 30th)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (April 30th)
  • The Bank Job (April 30th)
  • TMNT (April 30th)

