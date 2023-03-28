New on Crave: April 2023

Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in April (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in April 2023:

April 1st

Jurassic World: Dominion

Master Liar: Episodes 1-3

Risky Business — Starz

April 6th

Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection: Season 1

April 7th

Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2B

Bring It On: Cheer Or Die

Marry F**k Kill

Monster Family 2

The Black Phone

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed @ 8pm ET

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend — Starz

Parenthood — Starz

Crazy, Stupid, Love — Starz

Curly Sue — Starz

April 14th

Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Jo Koy

Law & Order: Seasons 11 &12

Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 4, Episode 1 @11pm ET

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist: Season 1

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Blindspotting: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

21 Jump Street — Starz

22 Jump Street — Starz

Boyz N’ The Hood — Starz

Casper

Pumping Iron — Starz

Raw Deal — Starz

Something Borrowed — Starz

April 16th

Barry: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @10pm/10:30pm ET

The 100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 1 @8pm ET

April 17th

752 Is Not A Number

April 20th

Mrs. Davis: Season 1, episodes 1-4

Fired on Mars: Season 1, episodes 1-2

April 21st

The Ark: Season 1

Astro Boy

Jerry Maguire — Starz

One Year Off — Starz

The Angry Birds Movie

The Craft — Starz

The Banshees of Inisherin

Summer with Hope

April 23rd

Somebody Somewhere: Season 2 @10:30pm ET

April 24th

Gunda

April 26th

Malignant

April 27th

Love & Death

April 28

Call Jane

MVP

The Iron Giant

MTV’s EX on the Beach: Couples: Season 6

Heavy Rescue 401: Season 7

Fifty Shades Darker — Starz

Split — Starz

What’s leaving Crave in April